Well, funny to film at least.

"Oh, it's a very tragic scene, but it was actually really fun to do," Amandla, who hit the red carpet for the premiere of Breaking Dawn told us. "Because I had a lot of fun with Jen...I think my death was actually pretty fun."

The Jen in question, of course is Jennifer Lawrence, who makes a pact of sorts with Rue when the two set out to survive in the arena. Sorry for the spoilers, but in case you haven't figured it out yet, one of ‘em doesn't survive.

And while Amandla stayed tight lipped on whether the details of her death and makeshift funeral will stay true to the movie (what a coy little 13-year-old!), she was happy to gush about her Oscar-nominated costar.