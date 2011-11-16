Lionsgate
by Ted Casablanca & John Boone | Wed., Nov. 16, 2011 5:12 AM
Lionsgate
If you know anything about The Hunger Games, you know a lot of kiddos are going to bite the bullet...or spear, or knife, or whatever brutal weapon is used to cut their short lives even shorter.
And while there's been mucho hoopla about how the movie adaptation will capture the violence of the book while sticking to a PG-13 rating, young-un' Amandla Stenberg (who plays Katniss's arena bestie Rue) tells us the death scenes were actually funny.
Come again?!
Well, funny to film at least.
"Oh, it's a very tragic scene, but it was actually really fun to do," Amandla, who hit the red carpet for the premiere of Breaking Dawn told us. "Because I had a lot of fun with Jen...I think my death was actually pretty fun."
The Jen in question, of course is Jennifer Lawrence, who makes a pact of sorts with Rue when the two set out to survive in the arena. Sorry for the spoilers, but in case you haven't figured it out yet, one of ‘em doesn't survive.
And while Amandla stayed tight lipped on whether the details of her death and makeshift funeral will stay true to the movie (what a coy little 13-year-old!), she was happy to gush about her Oscar-nominated costar.
"Jen is fantastic, and she's super funny, so I had so much fun with her," Amandla giggled.
Oh, and if you're wondering whether A.S. thinks that Hunger Games will take over Twi's spot as a pop culture phenom, she's staying very humble...for now.
"Oh yeah, I guess so," the girlie shrugged when we asked if the Breaking Dawn premiere was prepping her for March's H.G. premiere.
Trust us, Amandla. You and your crew are going to get vampire-level attention, too. We guarantee it.
