Twilight, True Blood, Taylor Swift Suck Up People's Choice Nominations

The People's Choice Awards are getting ready to throw a vampire party of their own.

In a surprise to no one, least of all millions of screaming fanggirls, Twilight leads the list of honorees for the 36th Annual PCAs, scoring six nominations, including Favorite Movie (a shoo-in if ever there was one) as well as individual nods for Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.

Together, the trio is up for Favorite On-Screen Team, while Pattinson and Stewart also earned nods for Favorite Movie Actor and Actress, respectively.

Meanwhile, Anna Paquin's more mature vampfest True Blood is up for three nominations, including Favorite TV Obsession and Favorite TV Drama Actress for Paquin herself. Rounding out the bloodsucking trifecta, The Vampire Diaries also scored two nods, one of which—Favorite TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy—pits it against the HBO show. Get ready for a bloodbath.

As for other nominees, as no awards show is complete without her, Taylor Swift also scored three nominations, including Favorite Female Artist, while Miley Cyrus earned two.

Rounding out the boldfaced names up for awards are perennial faves Hugh Laurie, Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine, Blake Lively, Jennifer Aniston, Britney Spears, Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, Susan Boyle, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Matthew Fox and E!'s own Chelsea Handler, whose Chelsea Lately laughfest scored a nomination for Favorite TV Talk Show.