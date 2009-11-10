Twilight, True Blood, Taylor Swift Suck Up People's Choice Nominations

The People's Choice Awards are getting ready to throw a vampire party of their own.
In a surprise to no one, least of all millions of screaming fanggirls, Twilight leads the list of honorees for the 36th Annual PCAs, scoring six nominations, including Favorite Movie (a shoo-in if ever there was one) as well as individual nods for Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.
Together, the trio is up for Favorite On-Screen Team, while Pattinson and Stewart also earned nods for Favorite Movie Actor and Actress, respectively.
Meanwhile, Anna Paquin's more mature vampfest True Blood is up for three nominations, including Favorite TV Obsession and Favorite TV Drama Actress for Paquin herself. Rounding out the bloodsucking trifecta, The Vampire Diaries also scored two nods, one of which—Favorite TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy—pits it against the HBO show. Get ready for a bloodbath.
As for other nominees, as no awards show is complete without her, Taylor Swift also scored three nominations, including Favorite Female Artist, while Miley Cyrus earned two.
Rounding out the boldfaced names up for awards are perennial faves Hugh Laurie, Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Hugh Jackman, Chris Pine, Blake Lively, Jennifer Aniston, Britney Spears, Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Beyoncé, Susan Boyle, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Matthew Fox and E!'s own Chelsea Handler, whose Chelsea Lately laughfest scored a nomination for Favorite TV Talk Show.
But back to His Sparkleness…
Among the vamps' awards haul is a nomination for Favorite Franchise, with The Twilight Saga getting pitted against Harry Potter, Star Trek, Transformers and X-Men.
The Pattinson-Stewart-Lautner trio, meanwhile, is up against Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince's Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson; The Proposal's Bullock and Ryan Reynolds; Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen's Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox; and X-Men: Origins' Jackman, Reynolds, Liev Schreiber, Dominic Monaghan, will.i.am and Daniel Henney.
On the TV side of things, the usual crowd of CSI, Grey's Anatomy, House, Lost and NCIS is up for Favorite TV Drama, while Dexter, Gossip Girl, The Hills and The Secret Life of the American Teenager join True Blood as the Favorite TV Obsession nominees.
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Star Trek, The Hangover, The Proposal and Twilight are vying for Favorite Movie.
On the music side, Spears, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, crossover cutie Swift and the Black Eyed Peas are up for Favorite Pop Artist, while the somewhat rag-tag grouping of Boyle, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato and American Idol finishers Lambert and Kris Allen are up for Breakout Music Artist.
The show's final catch-all category, that of Favorite Web Celebrity, is equally as disparate, with Andy Samberg, Ashton Kutcher, P. Diddy, Will Ferrell and, oddly enough, Internet-forsaker Cyrus up for the award.
All 35 categories will be handed out when Queen Latifah hosts the show live on CBS Jan. 6. As always, fans can vote for their favorites to win online beginning today.
Here's the complete list of nominees:
TV
Drama
• CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
• Grey's Anatomy
• House
• Lost
• NCIS
Comedy
• Desperate Housewives
• How I Met Your Mother
• The Big Bang Theory
• The Office
• Two and a Half Men
Drama Actor
• Hugh Laurie
• Kiefer Sutherland
• Mark Harmon
• Matthew Fox
• Patrick Dempsey
Drama Actress
• Anna Paquin
• Blake Lively
• Jennifer Love Hewitt
• Katherine Heigl
• Mariska Hargitay
Comedy Actor
• Alec Baldwin
• Charlie Sheen
• Jim Parsons
• Neil Patrick Harris
• Steve Carell
Comedy Actress
• Alyson Hannigan
• America Ferrera
• Amy Poehler
• Eva Longoria Parker
• Tina Fey
Obsession
• Dexter
• Gossip Girl
• The Hills
• The Secret Life of the American Teenager
• True Blood
Talk Show
• Chelsea Lately
• Live With Regis & Kelly
• The Ellen DeGeneres Show
• The Oprah Winfrey Show
• The Tyra Banks Show
Sci-Fi/Fantasy
• Heroes
• Lost
• Supernatural
• The Vampire Diaries
• True Blood
Competition Show
• American Idol
• Dancing With the Stars
• Project Runway
• So You Think You Can Dance
• Survivor: Samoa
Animal Show
• Animal Cops
• DogTown
• Dog Whisperer
• It's Me or the Dog
• Rescue Ink
New Drama
• Eastwick
• FlashForward
• Melrose Place
• Mercy
• The Forgotten
• The Good Wife
• The Vampire Diaries
• Three Rivers
• NCIS: Los Angeles
• V
New Comedy
• Accidentally on Purpose
• Brothers
• Community
• Cougar Town
• Glee
• Hank
• The Cleveland Show
• The Middle
• Modern Family
MOVIES
Actor
• Brad Pitt
• Hugh Jackman
• Johnny Depp
• Robert Pattinson
• Ryan Reynolds
Actress
• Anne Hathaway
• Drew Barrymore
• Jennifer Aniston
• Kristen Stewart
• Sandra Bullock
Action Star
• Christian Bale
• Gerard Butler
• Hugh Jackman
• Shia LaBeouf
• Vin Diesel
Comedic Star
• Adam Sandler
• Ben Stiller
• Jim Carrey
• Ryan Reynolds
• Vince Vaughn
Breakout Actress
• Anna Kendrick
• Emily Osment
• Ginnifer Goodwin
• Miley Cyrus
• Zoe Saldana
Breakout Actor
• Chris Pine
• Joseph Gordon-Levitt
• Sam Worthington
• Taylor Lautner
• Zachary Quinto
On-Screen Team
• Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
• Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, The Proposal
• Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, The Twilight Saga
• Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
• Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber, Ryan Reynolds, will.i.am, Dominic Monaghan and Daniel Henney, X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Family Movie
• Hannah Montana: The Movie
• Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
• Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
• Up
• Where the Wild Things Are
Independent Movie
• (500) Days of Summer
• District 9
• Inglourious Basterds
• Paranormal Activity
• Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail
Franchise
• Harry Potter
• Star Trek
• The Twilight Saga
• Transformers
• X-Men
Comedy Movie
• 17 Again
• Bride Wars
• He's Just Not That Into You
• The Hangover
• The Proposal
Favorite Movie
• Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
• Star Trek
• The Hangover
• The Proposal
• Twilight
MUSIC
Male Artist
• Eminem
• Jason Mraz
• John Mayer
• Keith Urban
• Tim McGraw
Female Artist
• Beyoncé
• Britney Spears
• Carrie Underwood
• Pink
• Taylor Swift
Country Artist
• Brad Paisley
• Carrie Underwood
• Keith Urban
• Rascal Flatts
• Taylor Swift
Breakout Music Artist
• Adam Lambert
• Demi Lovato
• Kris Allen
• Lady Gaga
• Susan Boyle
Hip-Hop Artist
• Eminem
• Flo Rida
• Jay-Z
• Lil Wayne
• T.I.
Rock Band
• Daughtry
• Green Day
• Kings of Leon
• Muse
• Paramore
Music Collaboration
• Cobra Starship & Leighton Meester, "Good Girls Go Bad"
• Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat, "Lucky"
• Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West, "Run This Town"
• T.I. & Rihanna, "Live Your Life"
• The Lonely Island & T-Pain, "I'm on a Boat"
R&B Artist
• Alicia Keys
• Beyoncé
• Jennifer Hudson
• Mariah Carey
• Usher
Pop Artist
• Britney Spears
• Katy Perry
• Lady Gaga
• Taylor Swift
• Black Eyed Peas
Web Celeb
• Andy Samberg
• Ashton Kutcher
• Miley Cyrus
• P. Diddy
• Will Ferrell
________
Want more R.Pattz? Consider this your formal invitation to our Vampire Party.