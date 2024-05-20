Jim Parsons’ Dramatic Response to Potential Big Bang Theory Sequel Defies the Laws of Physics

Watch : Jim Parsons & Mayim Bialik To Reprise ‘Big Bang Theory’ Roles In ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale

Jim Parsons won't be returning to his spot anytime soon.

The actor—who played Sheldon Cooper on all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and served as narrator on Young Sheldon—revealed that when it comes to reprising his beloved character again, it'll only happen through "reincarnation" in the "next lifetime."

"Look, never say never to anything," Parsons exclusively told E! News at the Drama League Awards May 17. "Life is long, God willing. But I don't think so."

But clearly, Parsons is still game to play his quirky genius character on occasion, even appearing as adult Sheldon in the finale of the prequel series Young Sheldon on May 16 alongside Big Bang Theory costar Mayim Bialik.

"It was very, very special to do that," Parsons told E! in his interview, airing May 20 at 11 p.m. "The feeling today is kind of odd, you know? It's the second time now, because when we ended The Big Bang Theory, it felt like this, too. A little bit different."