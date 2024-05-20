Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Says She Will "Not Be Silenced" in Scathing Message Amid Divorce

Watch : Zac Brown Band Cancels Concert After Crew Denied Entry into Canada

Kelly Yazdi is sharing her truth.

After Zac Brown filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife on May 17, which saw him ask a judge for a temporary restraining order that would require her to take down an Instagram post that he argued tarnished his public image, she responded with a lengthy social media message.

"No one—not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers," Kelly captioned a May 19 TikTok video, "may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce."

She continued, "I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any ‘confidential information' about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc."