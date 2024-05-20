Courteney Cox Shares Matthew Perry Visits Her 6 Months After His Death

Watch : Friends' Courteney Cox Shares Memory of Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox still feels Matthew Perry's presence in her life.

Six months after her Friends costar's death, Courteney shared that she still feels her onscreen husband around her from time to time.

"He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," Courteney explained on the May 19 episode of CBS Sunday Morning. "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us. I sense Matthew's around for sure."

And Courteney—who starred with Matthew in Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc—went on to reflect on what it means to have enduring friendships with her costars.

"I'm grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people and to live the life that I have now," she added. "That was my family. We went through everything. Those 10 years were everything."

The 59-year-old, whose character Monica Geller began a relationship with Matthew's Chandler Bing during season four that continued until the series ended in 2004, also emphasized her strong bond with the Fools Rush In actor.