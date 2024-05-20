Courteney Cox Shares Matthew Perry Visits Her 6 Months After His Death

Courteney Cox still feels Matthew Perry's presence in her life.
Six months after her Friends costar's death, Courteney shared that she still feels her onscreen husband around her from time to time.
"He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," Courteney explained on the May 19 episode of CBS Sunday Morning. "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us. I sense Matthew's around for sure."
And Courteney—who starred with Matthew in Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc—went on to reflect on what it means to have enduring friendships with her costars.
"I'm grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people and to live the life that I have now," she added. "That was my family. We went through everything. Those 10 years were everything."
The 59-year-old, whose character Monica Geller began a relationship with Matthew's Chandler Bing during season four that continued until the series ended in 2004, also emphasized her strong bond with the Fools Rush In actor.
"I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world," she continued. "He is genuinely a huge heart—obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."
This isn't the first time Courteney has eulogized her late friend. Shortly after Matthew's unexpected Oct. 28 death at age 54, she shared memories of working with him on the set of Friends.
"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share," she wrote alongside a clip of the duo filming their first scene together as a couple in November Instagram post. "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story."
Courteney added of Matthew in the post, "He was funny and he was kind."
