Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Living Apart Amid Breakup Rumors

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Wear Wedding Bands Amid Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no longer on the same block.

After nearly two years of marriage, the Maid in Manhattan star and the Oscar winner are living apart, according to Access Hollywood and People.

This relationship update comes shortly after Lopez, 54, attended the 2024 Met Gala without Affleck, 51, by her side. However, his rep told E! News at the time that the actor was busy shooting The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles, which is why he couldn't be with the "On the Floor" singer at the New York City event, which she co-hosted alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

News of the couple's living situation also comes ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

Lopez and Affleck—who rekindled their relationship in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement—officially said "I do" in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

"We did it," the Hustlers actress wrote in a July 17 On The JLo newsletter after the nuptials. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted."