Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Living Apart Amid Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in July 2022, are reportedly living apart amid rumors that they're heading for a divorce.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Wear Wedding Bands Amid Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no longer on the same block.

After nearly two years of marriage, the Maid in Manhattan star and the Oscar winner are living apart, according to Access Hollywood and People.

This relationship update comes shortly after Lopez, 54, attended the 2024 Met Gala without Affleck, 51, by her side. However, his rep told E! News at the time that the actor was busy shooting The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles, which is why he couldn't be with the "On the Floor" singer at the New York City event, which she co-hosted alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny.

News of the couple's living situation also comes ahead of their second wedding anniversary.

Lopez and Affleck—who rekindled their relationship in 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement—officially said "I do" in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

"We did it," the Hustlers actress wrote in a July 17 On The JLo newsletter after the nuptials. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted."

photos
See Jennifer Lopez Celebrate Twins Max and Emme's 16th Birthday

"Last night we flew to Vegas," she continued, "stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

The Selena star—who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony—and the Air director—who co-parents Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—went on to have a second wedding ceremony in Georgia in August 2022.

Instagram

The marriage milestone marked a full circle moment for the pair, whose romance first began in the early aughts. 

In fact, as Lopez explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe in 2022, their 2004 breakup—which, at least in part, was the result of intense media scrutiny—was deeply painful.

"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life," she explained. "I honestly felt like I was going to die."

Lopez added that the split "sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most 'would never happen in Hollywood' ending."

onthejlo.com

Though the duo was elated at their reconciliation, they did admit to having different perspectives on life in the public eye.

Reflecting on their early 2000s relationship in Lopez's The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary, Affleck noted, "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media.' And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask."

"It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water,'" he explained. "We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Instagram

E! News has reached out to Lopez and Affleck's reps but has not received comment.

For more on Lopez and Affleck's relationship over the years, keep reading...

December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

