Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartfelt Appreciation Message for Husband Nick Jonas

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Photos from Family Vacation

Close ain't close enough when it comes to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The Quantico star recently shared a tribute to her husband of five years in honor of his newest musical comedy project, Power Ballad, which he will star in alongside Paul Rudd.

"Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one," Priyanka wrote in a May 9 post. "The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day, baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."

For her part, Priyanka just finished filming Prime Video film, Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. Her and Nick's daughter Malti, 2, even joined in on the experience, with the 41-year-old sharing pics of the toddler on set while praising her coworkers in front of and behind the camera on Instagram May 8, writing, "A set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism."