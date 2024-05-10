Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartfelt Appreciation Message for Husband Nick Jonas

Close ain't close enough when it comes to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
The Quantico star recently shared a tribute to her husband of five years in honor of his newest musical comedy project, Power Ballad, which he will star in alongside Paul Rudd.
"Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one," Priyanka wrote in a May 9 post. "The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day, baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."
For her part, Priyanka just finished filming Prime Video film, Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. Her and Nick's daughter Malti, 2, even joined in on the experience, with the 41-year-old sharing pics of the toddler on set while praising her coworkers in front of and behind the camera on Instagram May 8, writing, "A set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism."
And Nick, 31, and Priyanka are well-versed in balancing their careers with their personal lives. In fact, the Jonas Brothers member recently celebrated his daughter's birthday amid the band's The Tour, which began last August.
Some of the band's integral members—including his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas as well as drummer Jack Lawless—even joined in for the festivities.
Showing off photos of his only child's Elmo-themed extravaganza, Nick wrote in a January 16 Instagram post, "Our little angel is 2 years old."
Amid filming and touring, Nick and Priyanka also managed to squeeze in family time all over the world—including celebrations for the Hindu Holi festival and a trip to Dubai in March.
As Priyanka wrote alongside sweet photos of the trio on their latest United Arab Emirates vacation, "Home away from home."
