Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartfelt Appreciation Message for Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra gave husband Nick Jonas a heartfelt message as he starts working on the movie Power Ballad with Paul Rudd.

By Olivia Evans May 10, 2024 4:27 PMTags
Close ain't close enough when it comes to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The Quantico star recently shared a tribute to her husband of five years in honor of his newest musical comedy project, Power Ballad, which he will star in alongside Paul Rudd

"Husband appreciation post: As I finish one he starts one," Priyanka wrote in a May 9 post. "The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day, baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."

For her part, Priyanka just finished filming Prime Video film, Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. Her and Nick's daughter Malti, 2, even joined in on the experience, with the 41-year-old sharing pics of the toddler on set while praising her coworkers in front of and behind the camera on Instagram May 8,  writing, "A set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism."

And Nick, 31, and Priyanka are well-versed in balancing their careers with their personal lives. In fact, the Jonas Brothers member recently celebrated his daughter's birthday amid the band's The Tour, which began last August. 

Some of the band's integral members—including his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas as well as drummer Jack Lawless—even joined in for the festivities. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Showing off photos of his only child's Elmo-themed extravaganza, Nick wrote in a January 16 Instagram post, "Our little angel is 2 years old."

Amid filming and touring, Nick and Priyanka also managed to squeeze in family time all over the world—including celebrations for the Hindu Holi festival and a trip to Dubai in March. 

As Priyanka wrote alongside sweet photos of the trio on their latest United Arab Emirates vacation, "Home away from home."

Read on for more of Priyanka and Nick's sweet moments. 

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock
Spark the Rumors

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first sparked rumors of a romance back at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together.

PapCulture / BACKGRID
It's On

Between attending a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show together, this pair inadvertently confirmed their romance with all their public outings.

Instagram
She Said Yes!

In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka after two months of dating. In fact, the "Jealous" singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to check out diamond engagement rings just weeks before.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
They Do!

The famous newlyweds, who tied the knot in two ceremonies in India, kept the celebrations going with a glamorous reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India. 

 

AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
Look of Love

While celebrating their wedding reception in Mumbai, India, the Bollywood actress and Nick posed for beautiful photos.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Fanatic

When the Jonas Brothers reunited and took part in the Happiness Begins tour, Priyanka was one of the band's biggest supporters. In fact, she was spotted dancing and singing at multiple shows.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Love at First Sight

While celebrating the 2019 Oscars, Nick and Priyanka stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party—the same event where they first met in 2017. "I put my drink down," Nick recalled to Vogue when spotting his wife on that special night. "Get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Double Trouble

In 2017, the famous pair attended the larger-than-life Met Gala with Ralph Lauren. Fast-forward to 2019 and the pair attended as newlyweds!

Instagram
Doing Life Together

When celebrating Christmas as husband and wife, the couple incorporated traditions from both of their families.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

This award season, pop culture fans are keeping their eyes open for this Hollywood couple who never disappoint in the fashion department.

SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images

A Little One

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child, Maltie Marie, in January 2022. 

