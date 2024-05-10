Meghan Markle Details Moving Moment She Had With Her and Prince Harry’s Daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle is seeing another side of motherhood.
While spending time with students at the Lightway Academy during her and Prince Harry's three-day tour in Nigeria May 10, the Duchess of Sussex couldn't help but recount an adorable exchange she recently had with their 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.
"Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys," Meghan told a class of kindergarteners, per People. "She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you.'"
"Now she was talking really literally," the 42-year-old admitted. "But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, 'Yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.'"
Sitting in the classroom alongside Harry, she told the students, "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well."
During their visit, the couple—who are also parents to son Prince Archie, 5—played games with the kids and took part in their singing and dancing class. "That's Lili's favorite class," Meghan noted, per the outlet. "Maybe it's all the jumping around."
While Meghan and Harry prefer to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, they often share small glimpses into their family of four.
"The kids are doing great," the Duke of Sussex shared told Good Morning America in February. "The kids are growing up like all kids do—very, very fast."
"They both have got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day like most kids do," the 39-year-old continued. "I'm just very grateful to be a dad."
