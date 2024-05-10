Meghan Markle Details Moving Moment She Had With Her and Prince Harry’s Daughter Lilibet

Watch : Meghan Markle Reads to Kids in Rare Public Appearance

Meghan Markle is seeing another side of motherhood.

While spending time with students at the Lightway Academy during her and Prince Harry's three-day tour in Nigeria May 10, the Duchess of Sussex couldn't help but recount an adorable exchange she recently had with their 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

"Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys," Meghan told a class of kindergarteners, per People. "She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you.'"

"Now she was talking really literally," the 42-year-old admitted. "But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, 'Yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.'"

Sitting in the classroom alongside Harry, she told the students, "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well."