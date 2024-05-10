Red, White & Royal Blue Will Reign Again With Upcoming Sequel

This love story has only just begun.
Red White and Royal Blue—the Amazon Prime Video film based on the book of the same name by Casey McQuiston—is officially getting a sequel.
The film, which received rave reviews following its 2023 release, will have Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez reprise their roles as British Prince Henry and first son of the United States Alex Claremont-Diaz.
And because there is no source material to adapt for the sequel—as there is only one novel—McQuiston will also take on a role as a screenwriter, along with Matthew López, according to a press release. There is no release date just yet and details on the plot have yet to be unveiled. However, as the original film and novel ended with the couple making their romance public, it's likely the second installment will follow the duo and the ups and downs of their newly-public relationship.
The original romantic comedy—also starring Uma Thurman—followed Zakhar Perez and Galitzine in a star-crossed, enemies-to-lovers romance. And the actors quickly bonded while working on the film.
"As soon as we started chatting, we just vibed," Zakhar Perez explained to People last August. "We had no ego in the moment of meeting each other, knowing how much this book means to people."
Added Galitzine, "We got a sense of each other and realized we had the same sense of humor. It made the chemistry of it all a lot easier."
The confirmation of the sequel also comes just days after Galitzine shared insight into his experiences playing queer characters—including in the film Handsome Devil and limited series Mary & George—as someone who isn't part of that community.
"I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories," he explained to British GQ in a profile published May 8. "I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I'm taking up someone's space, and perhaps guilt, at the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality."
But while it may be some time before fans see Galitzine and Zakhar Perez reunite in the follow-up to McQuiston's beloved story, they can catch the Bottoms alum wooing Anne Hathaway in a different adaptation of a BookTok sensation: The Idea of You.
In the film, based on the novel by Robinne Lee, the actor plays the frontman of a global powerhouse boyband who romances with a single mom after a Coachella meet-cute.
