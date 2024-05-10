Red, White & Royal Blue Will Reign Again With Upcoming Sequel

Watch : Actor Nicholas Galitzine Sets the Record Straight on His Sexuality

This love story has only just begun.

Red White and Royal Blue—the Amazon Prime Video film based on the book of the same name by Casey McQuiston—is officially getting a sequel.

The film, which received rave reviews following its 2023 release, will have Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez reprise their roles as British Prince Henry and first son of the United States Alex Claremont-Diaz.

And because there is no source material to adapt for the sequel—as there is only one novel—McQuiston will also take on a role as a screenwriter, along with Matthew López, according to a press release. There is no release date just yet and details on the plot have yet to be unveiled. However, as the original film and novel ended with the couple making their romance public, it's likely the second installment will follow the duo and the ups and downs of their newly-public relationship.