Red, White & Royal Blue Will Reign Again With Upcoming Sequel

Red White & Royal Blue which starred Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Uma Thurman, is getting a second installment.

This love story has only just begun. 

Red White and Royal Blue—the Amazon Prime Video film based on the book of the same name by Casey McQuiston—is officially getting a sequel. 

The film, which received rave reviews following its 2023 release, will have Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez reprise their roles as British Prince Henry and first son of the United States Alex Claremont-Diaz. 

And because there is no source material to adapt for the sequel—as there is only one novel—McQuiston will also take on a role as a screenwriter, along with Matthew López, according to a press release. There is no release date just yet and details on the plot have yet to be unveiled. However, as the original film and novel ended with the couple making their romance public, it's likely the second installment will follow the duo and the ups and downs of their newly-public relationship.

The original romantic comedy—also starring Uma Thurman—followed Zakhar Perez and Galitzine in a star-crossed, enemies-to-lovers romance. And the actors quickly bonded while working on the film. 

"As soon as we started chatting, we just vibed," Zakhar Perez explained to People last August. "We had no ego in the moment of meeting each other, knowing how much this book means to people."

Added Galitzine, "We got a sense of each other and realized we had the same sense of humor. It made the chemistry of it all a lot easier."

Amazon Studios

The confirmation of the sequel also comes just days after Galitzine shared insight into his experiences playing queer characters—including in the film Handsome Devil and limited series Mary & George—as someone who isn't part of that community. 

"I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories," he explained to British GQ in a profile published May 8. "I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I'm taking up someone's space, and perhaps guilt, at the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality."

But while it may be some time before fans see Galitzine and Zakhar Perez reunite in the follow-up to McQuiston's beloved story, they can catch the Bottoms alum wooing Anne Hathaway in a different adaptation of a BookTok sensation: The Idea of You.

In the film, based on the novel by Robinne Lee, the actor plays the frontman of a global powerhouse boyband who romances with a single mom after a Coachella meet-cute. 

Read on to see more of your favorite books being adapted for the screen. 

Amazon MGM Studios

The Idea of You

Based On: The 2017 novel of the same name by Robinne Lee
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Reid Scott and Annie Mumolo
Premieres:  May 2 on Prime Video
Why We're Excited: One of the most anticipated adaptations of 2024, the film follows 40-year-old single mom Soléne who happens to catch the eye of twenty-something British boyband sensation Hayes at Coachella. Cue a swoon worthy—and very steamy—love story. As if that wasn't enough to have us seated, the star-crossed lovers are played by none other than Hathaway and Galitzine.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3

Based On: Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn (Bridgerton #4)
Starring: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmel, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews and more
Premieres: Part 1 on May 16, Part 2 on June 13
Why We’re Excited: Dearest readers, it is, at last, the season of Polin. After years of teasing Penelope and Colin’s love story, the Netflix series skipped right to book four so fans can finally see everyone’s favorite wallflower and third brother realize they are meant to be. All it takes is Penelope deciding she must find a husband, Colin offering to be her guide and a whimsical orchestral arrangement of the biggest songs in pop.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It Ends With Us

Based On: Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name.
Starring: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj
Premieres: In theaters August 9
Why We're Excited: Two words: Blake Lively. Okay, two more words: Love triangle. Centered around a florist named Lily Bloom, the book is a riveting tale of love, strength and the complications of relationships.

Hachette Children's Group

Heartstopper Season 3

Based On: Heartstopper, Volume 3 by Alice Osman
Starring: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan
Premieres: October 2024
Why We’re Excited: As season two ended with Charlie about to say three important words to Nick, the next installment picks up with their relationship growing and changing along with them. Prepare for more adorable doodles—a sweet nod to the graphic novels—but also heartfelt conversations about mental health, love and teenage growing pains. 

Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Wicked 

Based On: The Broadway play of the same name and Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire
Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang, and Keala Settle
Premieres: Part 1: November 27, 2024; Part 2: November 26, 2025
Why We’re Excited: Look no further than the cast list, for starters. Add in that it’s the iconic Broadway musical—based, of course, off the Wizard Of Oz prequel tome—split into two rousing parts and we are booked and busy for the next two Thanksgiving weekends.

Doubleday Books

Nightb--ch

Based On: the 2021 novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder
Starring: Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Ella Thomas, Mary Holland, and Zoe Chao
Premieres: December 6
Why We're Excited: Adams is a stay-at-home mom who thinks she’s turning into a dog. Need we say more? Well, the psychological comedy horror of it all deepens as her husband, often traveling for work, dismisses her fears leading her to turn to a group of fellow moms who are involved in both MLMs and something possibly more sinister.

Hachette/Back Bay Books

The Perfect Couple

Based on: the 2018 best-selling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Live Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Ishann Khattar, Jack Reynor and Omar Eps.
Premieres: TBD
Why We’re Excited: Here’s your official invitation to a Nantucket wedding that some might just kill for. This six-episode murder mystery drama sees a lavish wedding weekend on the Massachusetts island take a turn after a dead body washes up on the beach the day of the ceremony—and everyone is suddenly a suspect. With an ensemble cast, Nicole Kidman and Meghann Fahy, a hurricane of drama is about to grace our screens.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kay Scarpetta

Based On: Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular series of the same name that has 26 books in total
Starring: Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis
Premieres: TBD on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: If it's based on a book and Kidman stars in it, we will binge the s--t out of it. (See: Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing and the fact that this is her second appearance on this list.) Add in that the Oscar winners will be playing crime-fighting sisters and it's already become our favorite new show of the year.

 

