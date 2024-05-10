Taylor Swift Adds Cute Nod to Travis Kelce to New Eras Tour Set

Travis Kelce is going to feel so high school the next time he watches the Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift added a sneaky tribute to her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the choreography for her new Tortured Poets Department section of the setlist during her Paris concert May 9.
During Taylor's performance of the song "So High School," the "Cruel Summer" singer and her back-up singers gave a subtle nod to his NFL team's tradition of swag surfing when celebrating a touchdown—a custom she's also joined in on while cheering him on at games.
In a clip shared to TikTok, Taylor and her dancers—clad in all-white—sat on bleachers while performing the dance as she sang the line, "It's true, swear, scout's honor / You know what you wanted and, boy, you got her."
And that's not the only way the Grammy winner may have referenced Travis during the Tortured Poets era of her concert. Taylor, 34, also mashed up "So High School" with "But Daddy I Love Him," leaving many to believe she was hinting that the last verse of the latter track is also an ode to the football star.
"YES!! Been saying it's a Travis song this whole time and everyone's missing it!!" one user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) May 9. "She must have been frustrated people weren't getting it either and made it explicit by mashing them."
Another fan wrote, "I love that she confirmed the last verse in But Daddy I Love Him is about her current relationship by mashing it up with So High School."
Taylor also made plenty of non-Travis-related changes to her Eras Tour, including removing songs like "Long Live," "The Archer" and "The 1" to make room for her additions, and debuting several new outfits, such as a glittering red bodysuit for the Lover portion.
Of course, if anyone can handle the challenge of switching things up, it's Taylor. After all, her personal trainer Kirk Myers recently shared that "some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her."
"Taylor is the most resilient person I have ever met," Kirk told Vogue in an interview published April 19. "It's super-inspiring to see her consistently overcome obstacles and become better and stronger in the end."
