How Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Has Transformed My Super Sensitive Skin

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now, I don't know about you, but my skin is as sensitive as it gets. Seriously, it's like my face has its own mood swings. I've tried countless products that promised the world, only to leave my skin feeling like it was staging a protest. Then, Hailey Bieber started her brand rhode and each product drop has been a total game-changer for my routine.

I mean, usually, I'm just grateful if a product doesn't set off my skin's internal alarm system. With rhode, there's no irritation. My skin actually loves it. I even use it when my skin is acting out. It's really works miracles to calm down my skin when it's aggravated and blotchy. My skin is hydrated, smooth, less red, and dare I say it— rocking that iconic Hailey Bieber glazed donut glow.

Needless to say, I'm ecstatic. So, without further ado, here are my absolute must-haves from rhode.

TL;DR:

My Favorite rhode Product: rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid ($30)