How Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Has Transformed My Super Sensitive Skin

Now, I don't know about you, but my skin is as sensitive as it gets. Seriously, it's like my face has its own mood swings. I've tried countless products that promised the world, only to leave my skin feeling like it was staging a protest. Then, Hailey Bieber started her brand rhode and each product drop has been a total game-changer for my routine.
I mean, usually, I'm just grateful if a product doesn't set off my skin's internal alarm system. With rhode, there's no irritation. My skin actually loves it. I even use it when my skin is acting out. It's really works miracles to calm down my skin when it's aggravated and blotchy. My skin is hydrated, smooth, less red, and dare I say it— rocking that iconic Hailey Bieber glazed donut glow.
Needless to say, I'm ecstatic. So, without further ado, here are my absolute must-haves from rhode.
TL;DR:
My Favorite rhode Product: rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid ($30)
Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
This is my absolute favorite rhode product. If you want dewy, plump, glazed skin, you'll love this one. It absorbs very quickly, calms my skin, and it doesn't pill under makeup. This mixes well with products I love from other brands too.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: I also apply this after makeup for a natural-looking, dewy highlighter effect.
Rhode Pineapple Refresh Daily Cleanser
Pineapple Refresh is just what you need to rinse away sunscreen, makeup and dirt thoroughly without drying out your skin. I put a small amount of cleanser on wet hands, rub my hands together to create a lather, and then gently apply to my face before rinsing thoroughly. If you like to double cleanse, use an oil cleanser first. The brand recommends using this cleanser twice a day to get soft, hydrated skin as the first step in your skincare routine.
E! Shopping Editor Tip: For optimal results, continue the rhode routine with Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Barrier Restore Cream for the face. Care for your lips with the Peptide Lip Treatment and you'll have the ultimate healthy glow going.
Rhode Glazing Milk
Ditch redness, dryness, and dullness when you add the rhode Glazing Milk to your routine. It's a lightweight, skin calming essence that "that boosts barrier function and provides immediate, luminous hydration," the brand claims. After cleansing, shake up the bottle and apply. You can put this on your face, neck, décolleté, and the rest of your body.
Rhode Barrier Restore Cream
Finding a great moisturizer isn't easy. No one wants a heavy feeling, but it can be hard to find lightweight products that are effective. Hailey and the rhode team nailed it with this one. The rhode Barrier Restore Cream is rich, without heaviness. Comfort, soothe, and restore your skin barrier with this incredible product.
Shoppers Say: "On my 3rd or 4th bottle of this and loving it! Great for my sensitive skin."
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment
You will obsess over the rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. It is so hydrating and never sticky. There's an unscented version along with vanilla, watermelon, and salted caramel options. I love using this on my bare lips and layering it over lip liner or a matte lipstick.
You can buy these individually or save some money with a 3-piece set with unscented, salted caramel, and watermelon.
Shoppers Say: "Has been my favorite go to lip treatment for hydrated lips definitely a forever repurchase!"
Rhode Peptide Lip Tint
If you adore the Peptide Lip Treatment from rhode, you'll flip over this tinted version of the cult favorite. Get intense hydration that never feels sticky with these buildable, glossy shades. There are four hues to choose from. This formula is richly pigmented and long-lasting.
You'll want every color. All 4 shades available in a money-saving set.
Rhode Lip Case
If you want to make sure you always have a lip gloss on hand, this phone case from rhode is just genius. It's available in sizes to accommodate various iPhone models.
If you want to do some more Hailey Bieber-inspired shopping, you'll love these products she recommended to get her signature, undone waves.
Where can I buy rhode skincare products?
Currently, you can buy rhode products directly from the brand's website.
Is rhode cruelty-free?
Yes, all products Hailey Bieber's rhode are cruelty-free and certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA. The brand is vegan without ingredients from animal origin.
Are rhode skincare products pregnancy-safe?
Yes, the brand states, "though nothing in our formula has been identified as unsafe for pregnant or breastfeeding persons, we recommend sharing our ingredient list with your providers for review before usage."
Are rhode skincare products fragrance-free?Yes, all rhode skincare products are available without fragrance.
How much is rhode shipping?
Standard Shipping is free on all rhode orders over $40 within the continental USA. Standard Shipping is available for $5.95 with additional costs for faster shipping options.