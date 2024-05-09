How Justin Bieber and Pregnant Hailey Bieber's Family Reacted to Baby News

Watch : Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant: Expecting First Baby With Husband Justin Bieber!

When Justin Bieber sings "Baby, baby, baby, oh," it now has a whole new meaning.

After all he and wife Hailey Bieber announced May 9 that she is pregnant, expecting their first baby together.

And no one is more excited than their families.

"THANK YOU JESUS," Justin's mom Pattie Mallette wrote on Hailey's Instagram before commenting on Justin's, "BABY BIEBER LETS GOOOOOOO!!!"

Meanwhile, the singer's stepmom Chelsey Bieber—wed to his dad Jeremy Bieber since Feb. 2018—added three heart emojis, as did his half sister Jazymn Bieber. His half sister Allie Bieber weighed in with, "LOVE U GUYS."

Then there was the model's cousin Ireland Baldwin, who knows Hailey and Justin's little one will be sweet and stylish. "Baby glazed donut," she joked alongside a donut emoji and a crying face.

We're all crying, really. After all, the couple—who tied the knot during a New York City courthouse ceremony in September 2018 then again the following year in front of a larger crowd in South Carolina—have been hinting at wanting to expand their family for some time.