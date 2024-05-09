NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

How Justin Bieber and Pregnant Hailey Bieber's Family Reacted to Baby News

After Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced her pregnancy, their families—including Pattie Mallette and Allie Bieber—shared their happiness with fans.

By Sabba Rahbar May 09, 2024 8:28 PMTags
FamilyBabiesPregnanciesJustin BieberCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesInstagramHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant: Expecting First Baby With Husband Justin Bieber!

When Justin Bieber sings "Baby, baby, baby, oh," it now has a whole new meaning.

After all he and wife Hailey Bieber announced May 9 that she is pregnant, expecting their first baby together.

And no one is more excited than their families.

"THANK YOU JESUS," Justin's mom Pattie Mallette wrote on Hailey's Instagram before commenting on Justin's, "BABY BIEBER LETS GOOOOOOO!!!"

Meanwhile, the singer's stepmom Chelsey Bieber—wed to his dad Jeremy Bieber since Feb. 2018—added three heart emojis, as did his half sister Jazymn Bieber. His half sister Allie Bieber weighed in with, "LOVE U GUYS."

Then there was the model's cousin Ireland Baldwin, who knows Hailey and Justin's little one will be sweet and stylish. "Baby glazed donut," she joked alongside a donut emoji and a crying face.

We're all crying, really. After all, the couple—who tied the knot during a New York City courthouse ceremony in September 2018 then again the following year in front of a larger crowd in South Carolina—have been hinting at wanting to expand their family for some time.

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Cutest Pics

Though the Grammy winner teased in Feb. 2020 that a baby would happen "in due time," he was always hoping to have a big brood.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Justin Bieber

2

Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Kardashians Trailer

3

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," the 30-year-old explained to Ellen DeGeneres in December of that year. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

As for Hailey? She's a bit nervous having a baby in the public eye. "I literally cry about this all the time!" the 27-year-old admitted in a May 2023 interview with The Sunday Times. "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

But she knows Baby Bieber will be loved—and that's all the matters.

"We can only do the best we can to raise them," the Rhode Skin founder shared. "As long as they feel loved and safe."

Based on their friends' reactions, it's safe to say their baby will feel very loved. Read on to see all the congratulations…

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey & Justin Bieber Expecting First Baby

After the couple announced they're expecting their first baby together on May 9, their friends and family sent their well-wishes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Kris Jenner

"We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

"ahhhh here come the tears again."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

"i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh."

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid

"Yayayayyaaaaaa."

Instagram

Pattie Mallette

"THANK YOU JESUS."

Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin

*cry face emoji*

Instagram / Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

"Omgggg so happy for you both."

Instagram

Bella Hadid

"chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!"

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Madison Beer

"love you both so much."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Demi Lovato

"Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

"Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both."

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Francesca Farago

"AHH IM PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AS HAILEY OMG YAYY CONGRATSSSS."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian

"blessing."

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

"Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Paris Hilton

"Congratulations love."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle

"Omggggg Congratulations."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Yolanda Hadid

"OMG sooo happy for you guys, congratulations."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Justin Bieber

2

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

3

Girlfriend of Surfer Found Dead in Mexico Shares His Final Voicemail

4

RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley & PK Break Up After 9 Years of Marriage

5

Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Kardashians Trailer