How Justin Bieber and Pregnant Hailey Bieber's Family Reacted to Baby News

When Justin Bieber sings "Baby, baby, baby, oh," it now has a whole new meaning.
After all he and wife Hailey Bieber announced May 9 that she is pregnant, expecting their first baby together.
And no one is more excited than their families.
"THANK YOU JESUS," Justin's mom Pattie Mallette wrote on Hailey's Instagram before commenting on Justin's, "BABY BIEBER LETS GOOOOOOO!!!"
Meanwhile, the singer's stepmom Chelsey Bieber—wed to his dad Jeremy Bieber since Feb. 2018—added three heart emojis, as did his half sister Jazymn Bieber. His half sister Allie Bieber weighed in with, "LOVE U GUYS."
Then there was the model's cousin Ireland Baldwin, who knows Hailey and Justin's little one will be sweet and stylish. "Baby glazed donut," she joked alongside a donut emoji and a crying face.
We're all crying, really. After all, the couple—who tied the knot during a New York City courthouse ceremony in September 2018 then again the following year in front of a larger crowd in South Carolina—have been hinting at wanting to expand their family for some time.
Though the Grammy winner teased in Feb. 2020 that a baby would happen "in due time," he was always hoping to have a big brood.
"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," the 30-year-old explained to Ellen DeGeneres in December of that year. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."
As for Hailey? She's a bit nervous having a baby in the public eye. "I literally cry about this all the time!" the 27-year-old admitted in a May 2023 interview with The Sunday Times. "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."
But she knows Baby Bieber will be loved—and that's all the matters.
"We can only do the best we can to raise them," the Rhode Skin founder shared. "As long as they feel loved and safe."
Based on their friends' reactions, it's safe to say their baby will feel very loved. Read on to see all the congratulations…