Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrate Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy News

Baby, oh!
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together, the couple—who tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018—confirmed in a sweet video posted to Instagram May 9.
After sharing the exciting pregnancy news with the world, Hailey—who E! has learned is over six months along—and Justin's family and friends, including Kendall Jenner, sent their well-wishes.
"ahhhh here come the tears again," the supermodel wrote, while her sister Kim Kardashian also commented, "I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"
Kris Jenner also sent love to the parents-to-be. "We are so so excited," the momager wrote to Hailey and Justin, "can't wait can't wait what a blessing!!!!!"
Meanwhile, Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, was also among the first to react to the news, writing alongside a tearful emoji, "THANK YOU JESUS."
Since tying the knot in 2018, both Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, have been very open about their hope to start a family together.
"We were having pillow talk conversations, with him telling me my biggest goal in life is to have a healthy family," Hailey said in a November 2021 episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast. "In my head, I'm just like, 'I just don't think that that is BS because he doesn't have to say that.'"
"We always had so many conversations about our goals, where we wanted to end up at a certain age," she added. "We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."
