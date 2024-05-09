Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrate Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy News

Watch : Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant: Expecting First Baby With Husband Justin Bieber!

Baby, oh!

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together, the couple—who tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018—confirmed in a sweet video posted to Instagram May 9.

After sharing the exciting pregnancy news with the world, Hailey—who E! has learned is over six months along—and Justin's family and friends, including Kendall Jenner, sent their well-wishes.

"ahhhh here come the tears again," the supermodel wrote, while her sister Kim Kardashian also commented, "I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Kris Jenner also sent love to the parents-to-be. "We are so so excited," the momager wrote to Hailey and Justin, "can't wait can't wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, was also among the first to react to the news, writing alongside a tearful emoji, "THANK YOU JESUS."

Since tying the knot in 2018, both Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, have been very open about their hope to start a family together.