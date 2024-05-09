NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrate Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy News

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced they're expecting their first baby together in a heartwarming May 9 video, with their celeb friends Kendall Jenner and more reacting to the pregnancy news.

Baby, oh!

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together, the couple—who tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018—confirmed in a sweet video posted to Instagram May 9.

After sharing the exciting pregnancy news with the world, Hailey—who E! has learned is over six months along—and Justin's family and friends, including Kendall Jenner, sent their well-wishes. 

"ahhhh here come the tears again," the supermodel wrote, while her sister Kim Kardashian also commented, "I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Kris Jenner also sent love to the parents-to-be. "We are so so excited," the momager wrote to Hailey and Justin, "can't wait can't wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, was also among the first to react to the news, writing alongside a tearful emoji, "THANK YOU JESUS."

Since tying the knot in 2018, both Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, have been very open about their hope to start a family together.

"We were having pillow talk conversations, with him telling me my biggest goal in life is to have a healthy family," Hailey said in a November 2021 episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast. "In my head, I'm just like, 'I just don't think that that is BS because he doesn't have to say that.'"

"We always had so many conversations about our goals, where we wanted to end up at a certain age," she added. "We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."

Keep reading to see more sweet celeb reactions to Hailey and Justin's pregnancy announcement...

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey & Justin Bieber Expecting First Baby

After the couple announced they're expecting their first baby together on May 9, their friends and family sent their well-wishes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Kris Jenner

"We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

"ahhhh here come the tears again."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

"i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh."

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid

"Yayayayyaaaaaa."

Instagram

Pattie Mallette

"THANK YOU JESUS."

Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin

*cry face emoji*

Instagram / Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

"Omgggg so happy for you both."

Instagram

Bella Hadid

"chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!"

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Madison Beer

"love you both so much."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Demi Lovato

"Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

"Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both."

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Francesca Farago

"AHH IM PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AS HAILEY OMG YAYY CONGRATSSSS."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian

"blessing."

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

"Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Paris Hilton

"Congratulations love."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle

"Omggggg Congratulations."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Yolanda Hadid

"OMG sooo happy for you guys, congratulations."

