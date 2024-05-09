The Purrfect Way Kate Bosworth Relationship Has Influenced Justin Long

Watch : Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth ARE MARRIED

Justin Long is just that into Kate Bosworth.

So much so that the Accepted star admitted the Blue Crush actress—who he privately married in May 2023—has turned him into a cat person.

"I wasn't anti-cat but I wasn't pro cat," Justin exclusively told E! News at the 25th anniversary gala for nonprofit organization Smile Train May 9. "Now, I, like, FaceTime with our cat. I just love our cat so much."

And the He's Just Not That Into You alum's transformation isn't only a surprise to him. Kate also shared her shock over his sudden adoration of the feline community.

"His family is stunned," the 41-year-old told E!. "It's getting weird now." (For more from Kate and Justin, tune into E! News tonight, May 9 at 11 p.m.)

And while the couple love hanging with their furry friend, Justin, 45, shared that she also loves getting out of the house to give back alongside Kate for events like their recent charity trip to Mexico city with Smile Train and the organization's anniversary gala, which celebrated 25 years of the nonprofit's commitment to ensuring every person has access to high-quality comprehensive cleft care.