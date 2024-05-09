NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
The Purrfect Way Kate Bosworth Relationship Has Influenced Justin Long

Justin Long revealed how his marriage to Kate Bosworth has turned him into a cat person in an exclusive interview with E! News at the 25th anniversary gala for nonprofit Smile Train.

Watch: Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth ARE MARRIED

Justin Long is just that into Kate Bosworth

So much so that the Accepted star admitted the Blue Crush actress—who he privately married in May 2023—has turned him into a cat person. 

"I wasn't anti-cat but I wasn't pro cat," Justin exclusively told E! News at the 25th anniversary gala for nonprofit organization Smile Train May 9. "Now, I, like, FaceTime with our cat. I just love our cat so much."

And the He's Just Not That Into You alum's transformation isn't only a surprise to him. Kate also shared her shock over his sudden adoration of the feline community.

"His family is stunned," the 41-year-old told E!. "It's getting weird now." (For more from Kate and Justin, tune into E! News tonight, May 9 at 11 p.m.)

And while the couple love hanging with their furry friend, Justin, 45, shared that she also loves getting out of the house to give back alongside Kate for events like their recent charity trip to Mexico city with Smile Train and the organization's anniversary gala, which celebrated 25 years of the nonprofit's commitment to ensuring every person has access to high-quality comprehensive cleft care. 

photos
Justin Long & Kate Bosworth's Cutest Pics

"We just love being together in any capacity," Justin shared, "whether it's something like this or if it's just being at home watching Game of Thrones."

This isn't the first time the couple—who first sparked romance rumors in January 2022—have opened up about their love story. Back in November, the Jeepers Creepers actor detailed the moment he knew Kate was the one.

Courtesy of Smile Train

"When I met her, it was a real sense of knowing that I never had before," Justin explained on Live with Kelly and Mark at the time, "like real conviction."

Noting that he never believed clichés such as "when you know, you know" before that moment, he added, "But then they become, like, immediately true."

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

-- Reporting by Ashley Bellman

For more from Justin and Kate, tune into E! News tonight, May 9 at 11 p.m. 

