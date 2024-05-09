No Idea How To Do Your Hair? These Under-$15 Accessories & Tool-Free Style Hacks Are the Perfect Solution

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can put together the most runway-ready outfit in the world, but if your hair is a mess, it can throw off the entire look. For example, imagine you're wearing the dress of your dreams paired with gorgeous jewelry, but your hair is a greasy mop. Or, you're at the beach wearing your favorite bikini, but you can't seem to take a single Insta-worthy pic because your strands are as frizzy as a bird's nest. No matter what kind of hair you have, going the extra step to style it can make a world of difference.
For some, using a curling iron or twisting your locks into a complex braid comes is as easy as pie. For others (including myself), no amount of YouTube tutorials or advanced heat tools seem to crack the mysterious code of hair styling. If you find yourself in this boat with me, I've got you covered with some cute accessories & tool-free style hacks on Amazon that will help you complete your OOTD. From trendy hair clips, headbands & scarves to internet-fave wax sticks, heatless curlers & air-dry cremes, these solutions are a cut above the rest.
The best part? They're all under $15!
Macksky Pearls & Acrylic Resin Hair Clips - Pack of 28
This 28-piece variety pack of hair clips has everything you need to create the perfect look, whether it's trendy-casual or timelessly elegant. It includes eight pearl clips, nine marble acrylic barrettes, six geometric hairpins, and five pure metal pins.
Shoppers Say: "These hair clips are absolutely beautiful-every single one of them and there is something for every occasion in this collection not to mention a great deal."
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Tame flyaways and effortlessly create model-off-duty-esque low buns with this mega-viral hair wax stick. It has over 29,000 five-star reviews and was purchased by over 80,000 shoppers on Amazon in just the past month. It's formulated with 18 kinds of plant nutrients that help slick down your strands while simultaneously nourishing them.
Shoppers Say: "I am not the best when it come to styling my hair. I love to have my hair in a ponytail and no baby hair popping out. This is the best product I've used so far. It doesn't leave the consistency that a gel would. Super fast and easy to use and wash out. Definitely recommend for how strong it keeps my hair up and tidy."
Gqlv Flower Hair Claw Clips - Pack of 4
These flower clips are the perfect way to add a little something to your summer look. The interlocking teeth and round edges will keep your hair in place all day long while still being gentle on your scalp. The clips are available in a variety of color combos, so you can find the perfect ones to match your vibe.
Shoppers Say: "Super cute! I was worried they'd be cheaply made like some of those clips you can tell that'll just break super easy but they feel super sturdy like they won't just snap on you. Their very cute and I love the size and it had a nice grip."
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
This heatless curling set is so easy to use, you could do it in your sleep (literally). Just wrap your hair around the curling rod, secure it with the two included scrunchies, and catch some zzz's. You'll wake up to beautiful, lasting curls — no curling iron needed!
Make sure to clip the 20% coupon when adding to cart to maximize your savings.
Shoppers Say: "I was skeptical about this because I've never had luck with curling my hair and it never holds. I thought I would give this a try and oh my it was super easy and it stayed curly for 2 days!!! I will never use a curling iron again!"
Terse Headbands - Pack of 6
These Y2K-inspired headbands are made of soft, stretchy fabric that will stay in place without giving you a headache. They come in many different styles, from classic neutrals to trendy plaid, so you can find the one that fits your mood and your style.
Shoppers Say: "I bought these and instantly used them for work, for being outside, pretty much on a daily basis. I live in a very hot climate and they work great when I have to be out in the sun. I have even bought a few more packs for friends since they asked me about mine. They love them also. My head runs smaller but there are many ways to wear them to help with that and they do not slip."
Mowyem Bow Hair Clips - Pack of 2
These bow hair clips are the perfect accessory for any occasion. Available in 10 different colors, they're designed with alternating clips, so you can wear them on either side of your head. The long threads can be threaded through a braid, cut down, or left long for a more feminine look.
Shoppers Say: "This is a cute little pair of red hair bows with very long tails. I like that the clips alternate, so you can easily place one on one side of your head and one on the other. The clips hold well and won't fall out of your hair. Overall, very nice!"
Lyroo Pearl, Beaded & Metal Headbands - Pack of 10
Instantly elevate your outfit with these chic headbands. The pack of 10 includes unique pearl, beaded & metal styles, and the inner headband features good elasticity for comfortable wear.
Shoppers Say: "Perfect fit. Not too tight, not too loose. Very comfortable. I am very impressed with the quality of these headbands. They are all beautiful too."
Madholly No Bend No Crease Hair Clips - Pack of 8
Stylish and practical, these genius hair clips will keep your hair out of your face and help you look effortlessly put-together. They're designed without teeth to ensure that no creases are left on your hair even if you've been wearing them all day long.
Shoppers Say: "I loveeee these clips. Super easy to wear and can even style them as well. I personally use them to clip my hair out of my face when doing my skincare and it keeps my hair out nicely."
Awaytr Satin Large Square Head Scarves - Pack of 4
These head scarves are a quick and easy way to add a touch of cool to your outfit, especially when paired with some sleek sunnies. They come in a variety of vibrant patterns and are large enough to wear as a top.
Shoppers Say: "I am obsessed with how beautiful and detailed these scarfs are. They have amazing length to them making them easy to wear with any style. I even was able to wear them as a cute top. The material is very nice and silky. Definitely a must have!"
Kristin Ess Hair Weightless Shine Air Dry Creme
Finally, if you prefer to stay away from heat styling tools but still want to achieve salon-worthy hair, this shopper-loved air-dry creme is the one product you need to add to cart. It works on all hair types & textures, and it helps smooth, repair, and soften your strands with minimal effort and time.
Shoppers Say: "I've stopped using heat products after bleaching and sooo much damage, so I turned to air drying my hair everyday. This stuff absolutely improved the speed on that process and leaves my hair so soft and shiny"
