Why JoJo Siwa Says Leaving Dance Moms Was the “Best Decision”

JoJo Siwa earned lots of good karma from her time on Dance Moms.

Shortly after the reality dancing series aired its 2024 reunion special—which also included Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, Chloe Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker—JoJo reflected on her time on the show and why she ultimately left when she did.

"I think leaving Dance Moms while I still loved it was the best decision," JoJo explained on a May 7 episode of her JoJo Siwa Now podcast. "I could've been there longer—I wanted to be there longer but because I left when I did, I left on a high. I didn't leave because I hated it."

The "Karma" singer explained that her choice to leave the show during its seventh season—after entering during season five—came because of another career opportunity that conflicted with her Dance Moms schedule.

And while she was upset about leaving that part of her life behind, she added that she was encouraged it was the right choice by a Dancing with the Stars cast member, who explained leaving while you still like something was the best way to leave.