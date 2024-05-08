NewsPhotosVideosMet GalaKardashiansE! InsiderShop

Kim Kardashian Is Now At Odds With "Unbearable" Khloe in Kardashians Season 5 Trailer

: Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have a tense exchange in the season five trailer for The Kardashians, which returns later this May.

By Corinne Heller May 08, 2024 6:34 PMTags
TVReality TVKim KardashianKardashiansKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Khloé Kardashian Made Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests For Son Tatum

It's Kiki vs. Koko in The Kardashians season five.

After spending the last few seasons embroiled in a feud with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian is now at odds with Khloe Kardashian as seen in the latest trailer for the Hulu series, which dropped May 8.

First, in a confessional, the SKIMS founder says that "Khloe is unbearable these days," also telling mom Kris Jenner that Khloe is "very judgmental." Then during a chat between the two, Kim tells Khloe, "You don't realize you sometimes have a stick up your a--."

The Good American founder doesn't take this jab lightly as she retorts, "You are going through a lot right now and you're taking it out on me." Cut away to Kim exclaiming, "Get out!"

Family isn't always easy, as Khloe declares in a confessional: "Sisters can be vicious and brutal."

That's not the only eyebrow raising moment fans can expect to see this season, which premieres May 23. In the teaser, Kourtney details her health challenges, including undergoing emergency surgery while pregnant with her and Travis Barker's son Rocky Thirteen, now 6 months. 

And Kris shares a concerning medical diagnosis with her loved ones.

"I had my scan," the momager is heard saying. "They found a cyst and a little tumor."

Then there's Khloe's love life. Though she co-parents daughter True Thompson, 6, and son Tatum Thompson, 21 months, with ex Tristan Thompson, Kourtney wants her sister to live a little.

"Now that Tristan is gone, maybe Khloe could be free to go out and have fun," Kourtney is heard saying, and asks her sister directly, "Are you having sex?"

But Khloe just wants them to back off. As she declares in a confessional, "I don't care what other people think. I'm happy."

Look back at the love lives of the Kardashians stars...

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Kris Jenner

Why, yes, Kris Jenner and longtime love Corey Gamble are still doing amazing, sweetie. In 2014, the music industry insider approached the world's most famous momager at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza and "I just tried saying, 'You're beautiful. I'd love to get to know you,'" he shared on the family's OG series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "and it went from there."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian

With all due respect for all the small things, Kourtney Kardashian's husband has made some pretty grand gestures throughout their yearlong marriage. Take her 44th birthday that saw her and Travis Barker take a trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the occasion by filling their room at the famed Kennedy Cottage with rose petals and gifting her with a $161,819 piece by artist Yoshitomo Nara

The Poosh founder has fully embraced her new life as the girl at the rock show. And in November 2023, she and Travis welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Kardashian

As Kim Kardashian put it in a trailer of The Kardashians, "Things change really quickly." When season two wrapped, the SKIMS founder was still living it up with then-Saturday Night Live standout Pete Davidson.

She later got fans hoping she was getting back in the dating game with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Alas, the mom to North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West—with ex-husband Kanye West—wasn't on the hunt for a new teammate. "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News in May 2023. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story."

She briefly dated Odell Beckham Jr. until news broke of their split in April 2024.

As a source told E!, Kim is "open to finding love again if she meets the right person." 

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

In a 2023 episode, Kris shoots her shot while chatting with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson, asking, "How's everything going with Tristan?" Safe to say the Good American founder has the L.A. Lakers power forward benched for now. Though the exes have worked out a game plan for raising daughter True and son Tatum, Khloe shot down the idea that they're back together in May 2023, calling the narrative "tiring."

She's more interested in starting a fresh story. After meeting Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux the following April, Khloe pitched a winning idea to Netflix, writing on Instagram, "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Months after Kendall Jenner's split with NBA guard Devin Booker in fall 2022 , the model's love life got an assist from friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The married duo were spotted enjoying a double date with the reality star, 27, and musician Bad Bunny, 29, in February 2023. The following December, it was reported that the two had called it quits.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Kylie Jenner

Seems Kylie Jenner has found herself a new beautiful boy. Last seen publicly with rapper Travis Scott—dad to her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months—at an Art Basel party in December, the beauty mogul, 25, has been linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, since April 2023. Now, rise and shine because you don't want to miss the glimpses they've given us of their romance at New York Fashion Week and the US Open, as well as live on TV, when they showed PDA while seated together at the 2024 Golden Globes.

