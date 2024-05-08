Exclusive

Emily in Paris' Lucien Laviscount Details Working With Shakira

After appearing in Shakira and Cardi B's music video for their song "Puntería," Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount told E! News what it was like to work with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer.

Watch: 2024 Met Gala: Shakira is Red-Hot in Her Met Gala Debut!

Whenever, wherever you've been on the internet, you've probably seen headlines about Shakira and Lucien Laviscount.

And while they've yet to comment on recent romance rumors, the Emily in Paris star did reveal what it's been like receiving so much attention for his steamy appearance in the music video for the singer and Cardi B's hit "Puntería." 

"Honestly, I still haven't really come to grips with any of it," Lucien told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the F1 Miami Grand Prix red carpet on May 2, going on to describe what it was like to film the music video with Shakira. "To work with such an amazing talent, artist and human being was incredible. I took so much from that, and I think everyone can learn from that beautiful woman and who she is."

As for what he personally learned from the Grammy winner?

"The way that she operates with her team, and her passion for things, and how she envisions things, and how she wants things to be done, it's all from the heart and how she expresses that to people," the 31-year-old continued. "People will go to the ends of the earth for her—her team, the people that are around her, everyone on that set—because it comes from the heart."

Shakira and Lucien sparked dating speculation in March after they were spotted stepping out for dinner at New York's Carbone. E! News reached out to reps for the "Hips Don't Lie" artist—who shares two kids with ex Gerard Piqué—and The Bye Bye Man actor for comment at the time but did not hear back. 

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

However, their outing isn't the only thing that could make fans say ooh la la. Lucien also dropped hints about season four of Emily in Paris—with him noting "it's going to be chaotic, wondrous and heartbreaking." 

While fans will have to wait until August to see the first part of the upcoming season, they can see more stars at F1 Miami now by scrolling on.

