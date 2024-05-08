Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Lands Role in Special Lion King Show

North West is following in dad Kanye West's footsteps after landing her first major performance gig as part of the upcoming Disney+ Lion King special event.

A shining new era is tiptoeing nearer for North West

In fact, the 10-year-old—whose parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—just landed an exciting new gig. She'll be hitting the stage as part of "Disney's The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" performances on May 24 and 25.

Though it hasn't been announced exactly what role the young reality star has been given, North will be joined by an impressive ensemble of Lion King alums, from every corner of the franchise. 

From the original 1994 film, Jeremy Irons (Scar), Nathan Lane (Timon), Ernie Sabella (Pumba) and Jason Weaver (Young Simba) are all signed on to perform, while they're joined by Billy Eichner, who played Timon in the 2019 live-action version of the beloved story. 

Additionally, Broadway's Heather Headley and Bradley Gibson have signed on for the performances, who have played Nala and Simba in the musical The Lion King, as well as EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson

North West's Sassiest Moments on Social Media

The Disney+ original special, streaming at a later date, will bring fans back into the Pride Lands with immersive live performances from the iconic soundtrack—such as "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Hakuna Matata"—backed by a full orchestra. 

Gotham/GC Images

This milestone moment should come as no surprise, as North has been vocal about her love for music. In fact, she's already following in her dad's footsteps, having announced in March she's getting ready to drop her first album

"I've been working on an album," she said at the March 10 release listening party for Kanye's album Vultures 2. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."

The title is itself a further nod to her dad, whose own debut studio album in 2004 was titled The College Dropout

But on whether the "Gold Digger" singer will feature on his daughter's album?

"Maybe," she revealed to Jazlyn "Jazzy" Guerra from Jazzys World TV March 17. "We don't know yet!"

There is, however, one promise she was ready to make: "It's gonna be great."

But with no release timeline for Elementary School Dropout, tune into "The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" either live in person or streaming on Disney+ to see North's performance.

And in the meantime, keep reading to see some of North's cutest moments. 

TikTok
Birthday Party Shenanigans

Kim and North play around with the character Kuromi from the series Fantasy Magic Melody at North's anime-themed ninth birthday party.

TikTok
Birthday Makeover

North and her friend show off their matching hairstyles in a TikTok of her June 12 birthday party.

TikTok
New Braces

North just got new braces and showed them to her TikTok followers on Dec. 23.

Instagram
Goth Gals

Kim's longtime friend Tracy Romulus shared Halloween snapshots of her own daughter Ryan Romulus, along with North and the girls' friend Haidyn, rocking all-black attire and colorful wigs. Their costumes? "Cereal killers." Genius!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Girls

"Me and my girls," Kim captioned a sweet snapshot of North and Chicago on vacation in May 2021.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Bliss

Big sister North plays with mom Kim and sister Chicago in the sand in May 2021. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Grown Up

North is all smiles beside mom Kim K in an adorable photoshoot. 

Instagram
Happy Birthday Psalm!

North looked especially adorable in a construction vest at Psalm's themed 2nd birthday bash in May 2021. 

Instagram
Vacay Vibes

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian shared this laidback pic of North poolside during a Palm Springs getaway.

Instagram
Bedtime Selfie

Kim shared an adorable selfie with North on Instgaram. "Good Night!" the proud mama captioned side-by-side with North, who was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Kiyan!

Kim took to Instagram on Sunday, March 7 to wish her BFF La La Anthony's son Kiyan a happy birthday, sharing numerous photos of the 14-year-old with all of her kiddos.

Instagram
Paling Around

Best family friends!

Instagram
Playing Dress Up With Mom

Kim declared that she loves "playing dress up with" North in this Feb. 2021 photo.

Instagram
Getting Glam

The Skims founder went on to call her daughter her "beautiful sweet smart baby girl!"

Instagram
Looking Like Mom

North looked like mom Kim in this pic from Instagram.

Instagram
Quarantine Activities

Kim told her Instagram followers that one of the things she's doing to get through quarantine is practicing hair styles on her daughters! That, and frog watching. "There are so many in our backyard at night!" she wrote.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Good news! "They get along now," Kim captioned this photo of North and her brother, Saint.

Instagram
School Selfie

Kim and North snap a quick selfie before school starts.

Instagram
Paris Presents

Can you guess where the Kardashian-West family is?

Instagram
Stylish Sis

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
Silly Selfie

North and Kim flaunt funny faces in this sweet-and-silly selfie.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

North and Penelope celebrate Halloween 2019!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy Halloweek!

Playing dress-up with the eldest West kid is a next-level experience. "Styled by North * fake cast included," Kim wrote, captioning a photo of her daughter and two friends decked out in designer garb while posing against a pink backdrop. 

Instagram
BFFs

"Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!"

Instagram / Scott Disick
Lollipops & Lord Disick

Airplane mode! North poses with her uncle in full Candy Land attire and a sweet treat to match. "We fly," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time Flies!

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim captioned this cuddly selfie with North one week after her daughter's birthday. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Birthday Girls

North and Penelope are a neon dream during their joint Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Family Fittings

Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.

Instagram
Glam Squad

Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.

Twitter
Hand-Me-Downs

North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...

photos
View More Photos From North West's Cutest Pictures
