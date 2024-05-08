Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Lands Role in Special Lion King Show

A shining new era is tiptoeing nearer for North West.
In fact, the 10-year-old—whose parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—just landed an exciting new gig. She'll be hitting the stage as part of "Disney's The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" performances on May 24 and 25.
Though it hasn't been announced exactly what role the young reality star has been given, North will be joined by an impressive ensemble of Lion King alums, from every corner of the franchise.
From the original 1994 film, Jeremy Irons (Scar), Nathan Lane (Timon), Ernie Sabella (Pumba) and Jason Weaver (Young Simba) are all signed on to perform, while they're joined by Billy Eichner, who played Timon in the 2019 live-action version of the beloved story.
Additionally, Broadway's Heather Headley and Bradley Gibson have signed on for the performances, who have played Nala and Simba in the musical The Lion King, as well as EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson.
The Disney+ original special, streaming at a later date, will bring fans back into the Pride Lands with immersive live performances from the iconic soundtrack—such as "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Hakuna Matata"—backed by a full orchestra.
This milestone moment should come as no surprise, as North has been vocal about her love for music. In fact, she's already following in her dad's footsteps, having announced in March she's getting ready to drop her first album.
"I've been working on an album," she said at the March 10 release listening party for Kanye's album Vultures 2. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."
The title is itself a further nod to her dad, whose own debut studio album in 2004 was titled The College Dropout.
But on whether the "Gold Digger" singer will feature on his daughter's album?
"Maybe," she revealed to Jazlyn "Jazzy" Guerra from Jazzys World TV March 17. "We don't know yet!"
There is, however, one promise she was ready to make: "It's gonna be great."
But with no release timeline for Elementary School Dropout, tune into "The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" either live in person or streaming on Disney+ to see North's performance.
