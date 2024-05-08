Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Lands Role in Special Lion King Show

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West's Music Milestone

A shining new era is tiptoeing nearer for North West.

In fact, the 10-year-old—whose parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—just landed an exciting new gig. She'll be hitting the stage as part of "Disney's The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" performances on May 24 and 25.

Though it hasn't been announced exactly what role the young reality star has been given, North will be joined by an impressive ensemble of Lion King alums, from every corner of the franchise.

From the original 1994 film, Jeremy Irons (Scar), Nathan Lane (Timon), Ernie Sabella (Pumba) and Jason Weaver (Young Simba) are all signed on to perform, while they're joined by Billy Eichner, who played Timon in the 2019 live-action version of the beloved story.

Additionally, Broadway's Heather Headley and Bradley Gibson have signed on for the performances, who have played Nala and Simba in the musical The Lion King, as well as EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson.