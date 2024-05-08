Tori Spelling Reveals She Welded Homemade Sex Toy for Dean McDermott

Apparently, few topics are T.M.I. for Tori Spelling.
Case in point: The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently detailed how she once crafted a sex toy as a gift for estranged husband Dean McDermott to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.
"I was that girl that took a lot of pride in anniversaries," Tori explained during the May 7 episode of her misSPELLING podcast. "I'm a DIYer. I'm a crafter to the core. All my kids came out of utero crafting because I made them. So, I would always make something for Dean on our wedding anniversary."
Noting that a bronze gift was typically suggested for this particular anniversary year, the 50-year-old—who filed for divorce from Dean after nearly 18 years of marriage back in March—shared that she wound up making him a "brass c--k ring."
"I hammered it," Tori continued. "Oh, my god. I'm so talented. I welded it."
But that's not the only time the Scary Movie 2 actress put her DIY skills to good use for an anniversary present. Tori—who shares kids Liam Aaron, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, 7, with Dean—also listed off a few other homemade objects she gave the 57-year-old over the years, including a leather cuff, a personalized valet tray and a wooden bench.
"I went to the lumber yard and got really cool pieces of wood and made the bench," she shared, "took a stencil and wrote on it ‘I want to grow old with you' or something."
Recalling the sentimental item, Tori paused for an emotional moment before adding, "It was supposed to be a bench for two and the inspiration behind it was, you know, you see those cute old couples sitting on a bench."
Keep reading to revisit more wildly candid celebrity confessions: