Tori Spelling Reveals She Welded Homemade Sex Toy for Dean McDermott

Watch : Tori Spelling Reveals If a Pig Really Led to Dean McDermott Divorce

Apparently, few topics are T.M.I. for Tori Spelling.

Case in point: The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently detailed how she once crafted a sex toy as a gift for estranged husband Dean McDermott to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

"I was that girl that took a lot of pride in anniversaries," Tori explained during the May 7 episode of her misSPELLING podcast. "I'm a DIYer. I'm a crafter to the core. All my kids came out of utero crafting because I made them. So, I would always make something for Dean on our wedding anniversary."

Noting that a bronze gift was typically suggested for this particular anniversary year, the 50-year-old—who filed for divorce from Dean after nearly 18 years of marriage back in March—shared that she wound up making him a "brass c--k ring."

"I hammered it," Tori continued. "Oh, my god. I'm so talented. I welded it."