Why Prince Harry Won't Meet With King Charles During Visit to the U.K.

Prince Harry and King Charles III are going to be like ships passing in the night.
In fact, the Duke of Sussex won't meet up with his father at all while making his scheduled visit to the United Kingdom this week, a spokesperson for Harry confirmed to E! News.
"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week," explained the spokesperson's May 7 statement to E!, "it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program."
The rep noted that Harry—who touched down in the U.K. on May 7 for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games—was "understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities" and added that he "hopes to see him soon."
But Charles—who shared his cancer diagnosis in February—isn't the only member of Harry's family he won't be spending time with while he's in London. His wife Meghan Markle also won't be there to cheer him on in person. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex—who shares kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, with the Spare author—will remain in California before reuniting with her husband for a trip to Nigeria later this month.
Harry was, however, able to share a special moment with the king back in February, following news of his cancer diagnosis.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," the 39-year-old told Good Morning America Feb. 16. "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."
Read on for the latest updates on Harry, Meghan, Charles and more royals from all across the world: