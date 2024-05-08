Why Prince Harry Won't Meet With King Charles During Visit to the U.K.

Watch : Why Meghan Markle Won’t Join Prince Harry for His Upcoming Visit to the U.K.

Prince Harry and King Charles III are going to be like ships passing in the night.

In fact, the Duke of Sussex won't meet up with his father at all while making his scheduled visit to the United Kingdom this week, a spokesperson for Harry confirmed to E! News.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week," explained the spokesperson's May 7 statement to E!, "it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program."

The rep noted that Harry—who touched down in the U.K. on May 7 for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games—was "understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities" and added that he "hopes to see him soon."

But Charles—who shared his cancer diagnosis in February—isn't the only member of Harry's family he won't be spending time with while he's in London. His wife Meghan Markle also won't be there to cheer him on in person. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex—who shares kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, with the Spare author—will remain in California before reuniting with her husband for a trip to Nigeria later this month.