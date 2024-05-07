Teyana Taylor’s Ex Iman Shumpert Reacts to Her Met Gala 2024 Transformation

Don't tell anyone, but Iman Shumpert thought Teyana Taylor's Met Gala look was a slam dunk.
Indeed, shortly after his estranged wife stepped onto the carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art iconic front steps, the former NBA player couldn't help but express his love for the look.
"Yeah you ate…" he tweeted May 6, before adding alongside the crying and angel emojis, "but I ain't tellin you that s--t."
But despite the covertness of Iman's message, it is no secret that Teyana truly turned an unforgettable look at this year's Gala.
For the occasion, the 32-year-old donned a corseted red gown from The Blonds which featured appliqué roses along the bodice and skirt, which ended in a trailing dark red fabric. Teyana also arrived with a hair transformation worthy of her dress' designer, since gone were her signature brunette tresses, and in its place was a platinum blond updo.
The Coming 2 America star finished off her look with gold strapped heels, gold earrings and red nails.
Iman's praise for his ex comes almost five months after news broke that Teyana—who shares daughters Iman "Junie", 7, and Rue Rose, 3, wither her ex—had quietly filed for divorce in January 2023.
And though Teyana and Iman have since expressed their desires to keep the details of their private life out of the public's eye, Teyana did recently find herself the subject of dating rumors when she was seen alongside Leonardo Dicaprio at a pre-Oscars party in March.
But according to the actress, who will star alongside the Revenant actor in an upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson movie—the moment was nothing more than some needed wardrobe TLC between friends.
"Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him," Teyana exclusively explained to E!'s The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Revolve Festival April 13. "I was literally helping him with his bun."
She continued, "And if you've seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast. We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he's eating good."
To see more of Teyana's Met Gala look—and the many other celebrities to grace the Museum's front steps—keep reading.