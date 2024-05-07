Teyana Taylor’s Ex Iman Shumpert Reacts to Her Met Gala 2024 Transformation

Teyana Taylor’s ex Iman Shumpert couldn't help but show some love for the musician’s 2024 Met Gala look.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 07, 2024 4:13 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetDivorcesMet GalaCouplesCelebritiesTeyana Taylor
Watch: Best Dressed Celebs at the 2024 Met Gala| E! Insider

Don't tell anyone, but Iman Shumpert thought Teyana Taylor's Met Gala look was a slam dunk. 

Indeed, shortly after his estranged wife stepped onto the carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art iconic front steps, the former NBA player couldn't help but express his love for the look. 

"Yeah you ate…" he tweeted May 6, before adding alongside the crying and angel emojis, "but I ain't tellin you that s--t."

But despite the covertness of Iman's message, it is no secret that Teyana truly turned an unforgettable look at this year's Gala.

For the occasion, the 32-year-old donned a corseted red gown from The Blonds which featured appliqué roses along the bodice and skirt, which ended in a trailing dark red fabric. Teyana also arrived with a hair transformation worthy of her dress' designer, since gone were her signature brunette tresses, and in its place was a platinum blond updo. 

The Coming 2 America star finished off her look with gold strapped heels, gold earrings and red nails. 

photos
2024 Met Gala: After-Party Photos

Iman's praise for his ex comes almost five months after news broke that Teyana—who shares daughters Iman "Junie", 7, and Rue Rose, 3, wither her ex—had quietly filed for divorce in January 2023. 

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

2

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

3

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

And though Teyana and Iman have since expressed their desires to keep the details of their private life out of the public's eye, Teyana did recently find herself the subject of dating rumors when she was seen alongside Leonardo Dicaprio at a pre-Oscars party in March.

But according to the actress, who will star alongside the Revenant actor in an upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson movie—the moment was nothing more than some needed wardrobe TLC between friends. 

"Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him," Teyana exclusively explained to E!'s The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Revolve Festival April 13. "I was literally helping him with his bun."

She continued, "And if you've seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast. We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he's eating good."

To see more of Teyana's Met Gala look—and the many other celebrities to grace the Museum's front steps—keep reading. 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

2

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

3

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

4

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

5

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Story Behind Her Confusing Met Gala Sweater