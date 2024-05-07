Teyana Taylor’s Ex Iman Shumpert Reacts to Her Met Gala 2024 Transformation

Watch : Best Dressed Celebs at the 2024 Met Gala| E! Insider

Don't tell anyone, but Iman Shumpert thought Teyana Taylor's Met Gala look was a slam dunk.

Indeed, shortly after his estranged wife stepped onto the carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art iconic front steps, the former NBA player couldn't help but express his love for the look.

"Yeah you ate…" he tweeted May 6, before adding alongside the crying and angel emojis, "but I ain't tellin you that s--t."

But despite the covertness of Iman's message, it is no secret that Teyana truly turned an unforgettable look at this year's Gala.

For the occasion, the 32-year-old donned a corseted red gown from The Blonds which featured appliqué roses along the bodice and skirt, which ended in a trailing dark red fabric. Teyana also arrived with a hair transformation worthy of her dress' designer, since gone were her signature brunette tresses, and in its place was a platinum blond updo.

The Coming 2 America star finished off her look with gold strapped heels, gold earrings and red nails.