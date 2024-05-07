Charm Necklaces Are The Jewelry Trend of Spring & Summer: Here Are The 13 Cutest Ones To Shop ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If the phrase "charm necklace" made you think of that one beaded necklace you made with your BFF during a sleepover back in elementary school, we totally get it. Or, perhaps it reminded you of those days back in the Y2K era when you would spend hours carefully perusing through the jewelry racks at Claire's (unless you were more of a Justice girlie like me — Limited Too for all my OGs). Well, I'm here to report that charm necklaces are back and trendier than ever in 2024, but they're not the charm necklaces of our good ol' days. No, my friend, they've been given a major software update, and honestly, we're here for it.

In the era of capsule wardrobes and subtle elegance (or, as TikTok calls it, "quiet luxury") over the past couple years, minimal-chic jewelry has taken the main stage. Recently, however, there's been a shift in the fashion paradigm. We're starting to see more bold, expressive takes on accessorizing, from stacked rings to mixed metal jewelry. Following this plot, the eye-catching design of charm necklaces has returned with a more sophisticated look. We're talking dainty gold chains adorned with baby rhinestones or personalized pendants to polished pearls ornamented with a golden heart or adorable seashells.

If you're looking to rock the jewelry trend, here are the best charm necklaces to add to your cart stat.