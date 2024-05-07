Charm Necklaces Are The Jewelry Trend of Spring & Summer: Here Are The 13 Cutest Ones To Shop ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If the phrase "charm necklace" made you think of that one beaded necklace you made with your BFF during a sleepover back in elementary school, we totally get it. Or, perhaps it reminded you of those days back in the Y2K era when you would spend hours carefully perusing through the jewelry racks at Claire's (unless you were more of a Justice girlie like me — Limited Too for all my OGs). Well, I'm here to report that charm necklaces are back and trendier than ever in 2024, but they're not the charm necklaces of our good ol' days. No, my friend, they've been given a major software update, and honestly, we're here for it.
In the era of capsule wardrobes and subtle elegance (or, as TikTok calls it, "quiet luxury") over the past couple years, minimal-chic jewelry has taken the main stage. Recently, however, there's been a shift in the fashion paradigm. We're starting to see more bold, expressive takes on accessorizing, from stacked rings to mixed metal jewelry. Following this plot, the eye-catching design of charm necklaces has returned with a more sophisticated look. We're talking dainty gold chains adorned with baby rhinestones or personalized pendants to polished pearls ornamented with a golden heart or adorable seashells.
If you're looking to rock the jewelry trend, here are the best charm necklaces to add to your cart stat.
360 Charm Necklace
Put a new spin on the trend with this personalized charm necklace. Choose three charm beads — available in initials, zodiacs, colors & symbols — to be twisted onto a chic gold bar pendant that then threads onto a dainty, matching chain.
Celene Necklace
Or, go for a timelessly stunning piece like the Celene Necklace. It's adorned with a darling cluster of sparkling rhinestones that will instantly add a classic, elegant touch to your look whether it's worn on its own or layered with your other favorite necklaces.
Rivka Friedman 18k Gold Plated Pavé CZ Charm Pendant Necklace
If you're looking for a statement piece that will turn heads on the daily, this Rivka Friedman necklace understands the assignment. The 18k gold-plated chain is fitted with a set of three chic charms that are accented by pavé cubic zirconia for a gorgeous shine that will turn heads anywhere you go.
Fairy Ribbon Necklace
She was a fairy (necklace). For all our fashion girlies who are embracing their ballet/soft girl/fairycore era this summer, this enchanting piece of jewelry has your name on it. The whimsical charm is crafted from with 14k gold over hypoallergenic brass, and it's threaded through a darling black ribbon measuring 16 inches (chain) with a 2-inch extender.
Coffee Break Donut Charm Pendant Necklace
TBH, the charms say it all. This Coffee Break necklace adds a playful touch to your look while also serving as a cute reminder to fuel yourself with your favorite cup of joe & sweet treat to help you power through that dreaded afternoon slump. Did we mention that it's currently 61% off?
Single Charm Necklace
Perfect for any occasion, the Single Charm Necklace is sure to be your new go-to statement jewelry. Crafted from 18k gold-plated stainless steel, the chain is available in five different lengths and is hypoallergenic, tarnish-resistant, water-resistant, and sweat-proof to boot.
Yvonne Necklace
Feminine and chic, the Yvonne Necklace is designed with a pearl-inspired chain and finished off with a lovely heart charm. It's waterproof & hypoallergenic, and it measures 14 inches in length with a 2-inch extension.
The necklace is listed on sale for $20, but for a limited time, you can score it for just $16 with promo code LOVEMOM. The 20% discount applies sitewide, so this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a lil' something (or two) extra!
Shaker Necklace
If we could describe summer as jewelry, it would be the Shaker Necklace. From the vibrant crystals to the zestful fruit charms, this multi-layered necklace is a must-have accessory for all your warm-weather fit checks.
Endless Love Necklace
Wear your heart around your neck with the Endless Love Necklace that's made for all the romantics out there. Baby heart charms, which are available in four colors, wrap around the link chain to create a look that's dreamy with a little bit of edge.
All Hands Hamsa Double Strand Necklace
Attract all the good vibes and luck with this double necklace featuring a blue kyanite stone and hamsa charm. The two chains are connected by one clasp, making this a one-and-done accessory that's easy to wear and oh-so-cute to look at.
Sacina Gothic Boho Sun Moon Star Necklace
Channel some celestial energy into your look with this top-rated gold charm necklace. It's the perfect any-occasion accessory that will have all the compliments about how heavenly you look coming your way (not to mention all the questions about where you got it).
'Detente' Multi Charm Necklace
If you look up "statement piece" in the dictionary, you'll find this eye-catching charm necklace from Ibiza Passion. According to the brand, the fiery heart serves as a reminder to "stop all those things that prevent us from growing" and "finally become who we're supposed to be." Now, that's a message we can get behind.
Pearl Necklace With Seashell Charms
Put the finishing touch on your beach or pool day outfit with this adorable seashell charm necklace. The lab-created pearl crystals are cut to refract light with optimal radiance, and the charms are triple dipped in 18k gold; in other words, the quality and price of this piece (especially considering it's on major sale RN!) are simply unbeatable.
