Ashley Graham’s Must-See Met Gala Dress Took 500 Hours To Create

Ashley Graham understood the assignment.

At the 2024 Met Gala May 6, the model detailed her own take on the theme's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," a skin-tight corset black dress with crystal floral embellishments created by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

"It took over 500 hours," Ashley gushed to Live From E!'s Ross Matthews. "Handmade—all these little crystals. It's all mesh. It's insanity what he and his team did."

The model also sported an updo, tasteful silver jewelry, and a matching black shawl, but the dress itself was enough to take everyone's breath away—including hers.

As she put it, "I can barely breathe, the organs have been moved together as you can see this is not my normal waist." (See every 2024 Met Gala look here).

And while she's already walked the steps at Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 36-year old's night is only just beginning—as she shared she will interview fellow arrivals for the Vogue red carpet, along with Gwendoline Christie, La La Anthony and Emma Chamberlain.

"I'm gonna have so much fun tonight," she gushed. "I cannot wait."