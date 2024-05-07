Martha Stewart Swears By These 3 Practices to Help Herself Age Backwards

Martha Stewart's beauty advice will give you some food for thought.
The legendary wellness guru recently revealed the three main lifestyle habits that keep her remaining ageless at 82.
"My green juice in the morning, very important," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker while celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 4. "My exercise routine and hard work."
Martha noted how important it is to prioritize self-care. "Take care of yourselves," she encouraged. "Remember, you start getting old the minute you're born. Make the most of a good life!"
As for why the cookbook author is so candid about her beauty tips and tricks? Well, she doesn't care to fake it.
"It's better than being dishonest," she shared. "And I think honesty and forthrightness is very important, especially in these days."
Of course, this isn't the first time Martha has opened up about her beauty routine. In fact, just three months ago she detailed the non-invasive cosmetic procedures she's gotten to maintain her appearance.
"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet," she told her dermatologist Daniel Belkin on the Feb. 8 episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeartMedia. "So many comments are about my face lift, and who did it, and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."
At the time, Martha revealed she's dabbled with Botox, fillers, lasers and other skin-tightening treatments to look good. However, she made it clear she's never had a facelift—and likely won't ever go under the knife.
Dr. Belkin explained that he only injects Botox on Martha's jawline and neck, as well as filler into her cheeks and jawline.
"My eyebrows kind of go up in a V," she noted, explaining she doesn't like when Botox is placed in the upper-half of her face. "That looks so unnatural."
But as Martha reminded her fans, her cosmetic treatments are just a small portion of how she maintains herself. For her, it's a combination of eating a nutritious diet, exercising regularly and practicing other lifestyle habits that contribute to her overall health.
"I don't think a lot about age," she said, "but I don't want to look my age."
