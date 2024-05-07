Martha Stewart Swears By These 3 Practices to Help Herself Age Backwards

Watch : Martha Stewart Admits She Uses Botox and Fillers

Martha Stewart's beauty advice will give you some food for thought.

The legendary wellness guru recently revealed the three main lifestyle habits that keep her remaining ageless at 82.

"My green juice in the morning, very important," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker while celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 4. "My exercise routine and hard work."

Martha noted how important it is to prioritize self-care. "Take care of yourselves," she encouraged. "Remember, you start getting old the minute you're born. Make the most of a good life!"

As for why the cookbook author is so candid about her beauty tips and tricks? Well, she doesn't care to fake it.

"It's better than being dishonest," she shared. "And I think honesty and forthrightness is very important, especially in these days."

Of course, this isn't the first time Martha has opened up about her beauty routine. In fact, just three months ago she detailed the non-invasive cosmetic procedures she's gotten to maintain her appearance.