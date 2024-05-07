Exclusive

Martha Stewart Swears By These 3 Practices to Help Herself Age Backwards

Martha Stewart, 82, exclusively told E! News her three must-haves when it comes to her beauty routine because “you start getting old the minute you're born.”

Martha Stewart's beauty advice will give you some food for thought.

The legendary wellness guru recently revealed the three main lifestyle habits that keep her remaining ageless at 82.

"My green juice in the morning, very important," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker while celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 4. "My exercise routine and hard work."

Martha noted how important it is to prioritize self-care. "Take care of yourselves," she encouraged. "Remember, you start getting old the minute you're born. Make the most of a good life!"

As for why the cookbook author is so candid about her beauty tips and tricks? Well, she doesn't care to fake it.

"It's better than being dishonest," she shared. "And I think honesty and forthrightness is very important, especially in these days."

Of course, this isn't the first time Martha has opened up about her beauty routine. In fact, just three months ago she detailed the non-invasive cosmetic procedures she's gotten to maintain her appearance.

Martha Stewart Through the Years

"Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the internet," she told her dermatologist Daniel Belkin on the Feb. 8 episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeartMedia. "So many comments are about my face lift, and who did it, and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight."

At the time, Martha revealed she's dabbled with Botoxfillerslasers and other skin-tightening treatments to look good. However, she made it clear she's never had a facelift—and likely won't ever go under the knife.

Dr. Belkin explained that he only injects Botox on Martha's jawline and neck, as well as filler into her cheeks and jawline.

"My eyebrows kind of go up in a V," she noted, explaining she doesn't like when Botox is placed in the upper-half of her face. "That looks so unnatural."

But as Martha reminded her fans, her cosmetic treatments are just a small portion of how she maintains herself. For her, it's a combination of eating a nutritious diet, exercising regularly and practicing other lifestyle habits that contribute to her overall health.

"I don't think a lot about age," she said, "but I don't want to look my age."

Keep reading to see all the words of wisdom she's shared about her wellness practices.

Get Up and at 'Em

The best way to start the day when you are Martha Stewart is to break a light sweat doing Pilates three times each week. "This is where I go at 6:30 in the morning," Martha told E! News in March of her trainer-led sessions. "It's nice."

After her workout, the 81-year-old drinks her daily green juice, which, naturally, includes veggies she grows herself at her 153-acres estate in Bedford, N.Y.

"I have a vegetable greenhouse right here in my farm," she detailed, "and during the summer, of course, the vegetables are grown outside in the garden."

And, after a fan on Instagram asked in the comments section of an April 5 selfie how Martha looks so amazing, the lifestyle doyenne shared several other secrets: "Eating very well, Pilates three x week. Horseback ride at least once a week. No smoking. Little drinking."

Limit Caffeine Consumption

While Martha is devoted to her daily green juice, she did reveal she allows herself one cappuccino each day. 

Sweat in Style

When Martha isn't practicing Pilates, she is working out in her home gym that is packed with advanced equipment, including a Peloton bike, DB Method at-home squat machine and Tonal, a $3,000 per month contraption that bills itself as "the smartest home gym." 

Indulge Wisely (and Often)

Just because Martha wakes up early doesn't mean she can't make time for some play after working on the farm and in the kitchen. 

"I usually end up with friends at dinner someplace," the Martha Knows Best host told E! News of her nightly plans. "I cook, but most of the time, if I'm in New York, I commute to New York to work and we go to a favorite restaurant or a new restaurant." 

Wash Your Face

"Well, I never go to bed with my makeup on," Martha told E! News of her number one skincare tip. "I cleanse myself extremely well with a cleansing oil, a warm cloth and get all signs of makeup off."

After cleansing, Martha's routine includes putting on "a lot of stuff" after "a really hot shower." Her line-up of products? "I do hyaluronic acid, I put on very rich creams, I do vitamin C, I do peptides," she listed. "These are my favorite kinds of things to put on my skin."

Treat Yourself

In addition to crediting her dermatologists Dr. Daniel Belkin and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali for her youthful glow, Martha praised the facials she's been receiving from Mario Badescu Skincare "for the last forty years!" in a Jan. 30 Instagram post. 

Share Your Best Selfie

Never one to shy away from posting a sultry photo on Instagram, Martha was kind enough to give her tip for taking the best pic of yourself. "Just look good," she told Insider in 2020, "and pose with a provocative look on your face."

Rethink Your Drink

Prepare to meet your new favorite alcoholic beverage: "The Perfect Martha Martini."

During the pandemic, Martha was kind enough to share her go-to cocktail recipe when she appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers in April 2020. All one needs to drink á la Martha is to pour lemon zest, 1/4 cup of vermouth, four cups of her beloved Belvedere vodka and ice cubes into a shaker. "Wait until the whole shaker becomes cloudy with cold, like, film," she advised, before straining her martini into a chilled glass. 

"Twist your lemon peel, like that, right over the surface and a little bit of that oil from the skin goes right into the martini," she recommended. "And if you want to prolong…the drink, just add an ice cube and another one. I can really nurse one martini for a pretty long time."

