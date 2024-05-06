Tina Knowles Shares Rare Update on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Twins Rumi and Sir

Watch : Tina Knowles Shares RARE Pic of Blue Ivy Carter in Birthday Tribute

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins are ready to run the world, according to their grandmother.

In fact, Tina Knowles believes the 6-year-olds have already found their true passions, with Rumi focusing on art and fashion.

"Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter and creator," Tina gushed to E! News' Francesca Amiker during the Kentucky Derby. "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion."

While Sir is much more reserved than his sisters, including 12-year-old Blue Ivy, the House of Deréon designer described him as "very, very smart."

"Sir is very quiet," Tina noted, adding that her grandson "does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much."

And the twins are already well on their way to success. After all, Rumi recently made history as the youngest woman to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for her feature on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter track "Protector." The impressive feat broke the previous record held by her sister Blue, who was featured on "Brown Skin Girl" in 2019 when she was just 7 years old.