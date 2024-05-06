Exclusive

Tina Knowles Shares Rare Update on Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Twins Rumi and Sir

Tina Knowles shared how proud she is of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins are ready to run the world, according to their grandmother.

In fact, Tina Knowles believes the 6-year-olds have already found their true passions, with Rumi focusing on art and fashion.

"Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter and creator," Tina gushed to E! News' Francesca Amiker during the Kentucky Derby. "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion."

While Sir is much more reserved than his sisters, including 12-year-old Blue Ivy, the House of Deréon designer described him as "very, very smart."

"Sir is very quiet," Tina noted, adding that her grandson "does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much."

And the twins are already well on their way to success. After all, Rumi recently made history as the youngest woman to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for her feature on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter track "Protector." The impressive feat broke the previous record held by her sister Blue, who was featured on "Brown Skin Girl" in 2019 when she was just 7 years old.

So, what does Tina think of Beyoncé and Rumi's venture into country music?

 

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

"We're from Texas," she said. "We've been part of that culture for a long time and I was very excited about it."

Calling Cowboy Carter a "nice history lesson" for fans," Tina added of Beyoncé, "She has this way of doing things subtly but educating, and so I'm really proud of that."

For a closer look inside Rumi and Sir's lavish world, keep reading.

beyonce.com

A sweet feature

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer featured daughter Rumi Carter on her new country album Cowboy Carter

"Protector," the fourth song on the project, begins with Rumi asking, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" The clip leads into an acoustic ballad reflecting on her deep love for her children

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Gilded in Gold

While pregnant with her twins, the award-winning singer gave an incredible performance at the 2017 Grammys. It's safe to say Rumi and Sir Carter had the best seats in the house!

Instagram
One-Month Milestone

A month after welcoming her twins, the proud mom took to Instagram to gush over the babies. She wrote, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today."

Beyonce.com
Cuddles

In July 2022, Beyoncé thanked her kids ahead of her Renaissance album release.

"I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration," she wrote on her website alongside this photo. "And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio."

Instagram
The Proud Family

The group posed together as The Proud Family for Halloween 2023.

Beyonce.com
All Smiles

The Houston native flashes a huge smile as she carries her babies.

Instagram
Renaissance Tour

Rumi joined Bey and Madonna for a backstage tour photo in July 2023 alongside Madonna's daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere.

beyonce.com
Splashing Around

The twins adorably take a dip in the ocean in matching outfits.

Beyonce.com
Daddy's Girl

The father-daughter duo looks at the amazing views as they enjoy a boat ride together.

Instagram
New Year, New Footage

The "Spirit" singer kicked off 2021 with a sweet video that captured heartwarming moments with her family. "Cheers to a New Year Beyhive," she captioned her Instagram. "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity."

Birthday Beauty

To celebrate her 38th birthday, the award-winning singer shared behind-the-scenes pics of how she rang in her special day. In one photo, her kids help her blow out her candles.

Disney+
Sweet Shout-Out

The "Black Parade" singer honors her son during the Black Is King visual album, writing, "And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon. Bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."

 

 

Disney+
Black Is King Cameo

A family affair! Beyoncé strikes a pose with her daughters, as well as her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, during the "Brown Skin Girl" music video in Black Is King.

 

 

Disney+
Mini-Me

A moment that's too cute for words!

Instagram
Life's a Beach!

In March 2021, The Lion King actress shared rare photos of her little ones enjoying a beach day in Malibu, Calif.

