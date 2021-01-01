Beyoncé Celebrates the New Year With Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Three Kids

Watch : Beyonce's Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Blue Ivy's Mother's Day Cameo

Beyoncé has her fans buzzing over her latest social media post.

Just as everyone was eagerly awaiting for the clock to strike midnight on New Year's Eve, The Lion King star surprised her Beyhive with a special video on Instagram. The four-minute clip not only highlighted the Houston native's memorable moments from 2020, but she also showed never-before-seen footage of her and Jay-Z's kids, Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 3.

One adorable clip included Rumi dancing along to her mom's "Savage Remix," in which Beyoncé was featured on Megan The Stallion's chart-topping tune over the summer. "Did you have a good summer," the mom of three asked her little one, to which she nodded yes.

Another shot captured outtakes from Rumi and Sir's photoshoot with their famous mom. In the photos, the trio modeled Bey's pieces from the Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Other snapshots featured behind-the-scenes moments of the family's New Year's Eve celebration last year.