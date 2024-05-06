How Larry Birkhead and Daughter Dannielynn Are Honoring Anna Nicole Smith's Legacy

Watch : Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Looks All Grown Up!

For Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead, Anna Nicole Smith is always with them in spirit.

While enjoying their annual father-daughter outing at the Kentucky Derby the pair reflected on how they keep the late model's legacy alive than 17 years after her death.

"We talk about her a lot at home, and share stories and funny things," Dannielynn exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on the derby red carpet May 4. "And we have some things around the house that belong to her, like painting with some very choice words written on the back."

Larry joked the colorful language was aimed at him as she was mad at him that day and told him, "Don't come back." But lucky for him, she always asked him to "come back" anyway. (For more from Dannielynn and Larry, tune into to E! News tonight, May 6 at 11 p.m.)

The Kentucky Derby is a very special place for Larry and Dannielynn, as it's not only where Larry and Anna Nicole met in 2003, but also the only place he brings his daughter every year—a tradition that started as an accident.