How Larry Birkhead and Daughter Dannielynn Are Honoring Anna Nicole Smith's Legacy

For Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead, Anna Nicole Smith is always with them in spirit.
While enjoying their annual father-daughter outing at the Kentucky Derby the pair reflected on how they keep the late model's legacy alive than 17 years after her death.
"We talk about her a lot at home, and share stories and funny things," Dannielynn exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on the derby red carpet May 4. "And we have some things around the house that belong to her, like painting with some very choice words written on the back."
Larry joked the colorful language was aimed at him as she was mad at him that day and told him, "Don't come back." But lucky for him, she always asked him to "come back" anyway. (For more from Dannielynn and Larry, tune into to E! News tonight, May 6 at 11 p.m.)
The Kentucky Derby is a very special place for Larry and Dannielynn, as it's not only where Larry and Anna Nicole met in 2003, but also the only place he brings his daughter every year—a tradition that started as an accident.
"I think the one year the babysitter canceled," the 51-year-old explained. "And then it became I brought her when she was able to kind of walk and do her own thing down the carpet, and then it became a tradition."
And being able to walk the carpet together is just another way they pay tribute to Anna Nicole.
"I brought her back here for a reason," he added, "because it was something that was special. And it's become a tradition for us out of me meeting her mom here."
But this year's outing marked a special milestone for Danielynn and Larry as it comes just as the 17-year-old prepares to graduate from high school—and she has some big plans for her future.
"I'm going to double major in forensic science and Japanese studies," she said. "I really have loved forensics ever since I was a kid. I would watch Dateline all the time. So I just find it really interesting, and I also love Japan and the culture and the language. So I was like oh, I can do those two things I love."
