Kristin Cavallari’s Boyfriend Mark Estes Meets Her Former Laguna Beach Costars

Kristin Cavallari is taking her relationship with Mark Estes to the next level.
In fact, the Uncommon James founder introduced her man to Laguna Beach costars Jason Wahler, Jessica Smith Evans, Alex Murrel Johnson, Lauren "Alex" Hooser during a visit to the couple's stomping grounds in Nashville, Tenn., over the weekend.
The 37-year-old shared a photo of the entire group—which also included Ashley Wahler, Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes, along with Mark—May 5, captioning it, "When worlds collide."
And Kristin's fellow former reality stars sent her lots of love in the comments. As Alex wrote, "Best weekend," with a cowboy hat emoji.
Meanwhile, Jason proved the reunion meant as much to him as Laguna Beach fans "Let's go!" he commented. "Love when we all get together!"
The photo carousel also had a moment of reality TV worlds colliding as Kristin posed for a selfie with Kaitlyn Bristowe. And the former Bachelorette also sent a note below the post, commenting, "Love youuuuy."
It seems the group spent a lot of time exploring downtown Nashville, as Kristin's photos include some of the group posing in front of Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan's bars. In the last picture, Kristin also showed off a sweet couple moment as Mark and she walk down a Nashville street, and the Montana Boyz member has his arm wrapped around her.
And Mark's introduction to the MTV alums comes shortly after he and Kristin visited Stagecoach music festival together in Indio, Calif., during the last weekend of April.
Both Kristin and Mark, 24, shared some sweet moments from their weekend in the desert, with The Hills alum captioning her own post, "Cowboy take me away."
Amid their whirlwind romance, the couple of a few months appear to be in a never-ending honeymoon phase—and they're not leaving any room for critics of their 13 year-age gap
"I'm not too worried about the critics, honestly," Mark told E! News in March. "She makes me happy, I make her happy—that's what's important."
Read on for all of Kristin and Mark's sweetest moments since taking their relationship public in February.