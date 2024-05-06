Kristin Cavallari’s Boyfriend Mark Estes Meets Her Former Laguna Beach Costars

Kristin Cavallari’s boyfriend Mark Estes finally met her former Laguna Beach costars, including Jason Wahler and Alex Murrel, during their visit to Nashville.

By Olivia Evans May 06, 2024 8:35 PMTags
Kristin CavallariCelebritiesLaguna Beach
Watch: Montana Boyz's Mark Estes Says He's a "True Romantic" With Girlfriend Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari is taking her relationship with Mark Estes to the next level. 

In fact, the Uncommon James founder introduced her man to Laguna Beach costars Jason Wahler, Jessica Smith Evans, Alex Murrel Johnson, Lauren "Alex" Hooser during a visit to the couple's stomping grounds in Nashville, Tenn., over the weekend. 

The 37-year-old shared a photo of the entire group—which also included Ashley Wahler, Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes, along with Mark—May 5, captioning it, "When worlds collide."

And Kristin's fellow former reality stars sent her lots of love in the comments. As Alex wrote, "Best weekend," with a cowboy hat emoji. 

Meanwhile, Jason proved the reunion meant as much to him as Laguna Beach fans "Let's go!" he commented. "Love when we all get together!"

The photo carousel also had a moment of reality TV worlds colliding as Kristin posed for a selfie with Kaitlyn Bristowe. And the former Bachelorette also sent a note below the post, commenting, "Love youuuuy."

photos
The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

It seems the group spent a lot of time exploring downtown Nashville, as Kristin's photos include some of the group posing in front of Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan's bars. In the last picture, Kristin also showed off a sweet couple moment as Mark and she walk down a Nashville street, and the Montana Boyz member has his arm wrapped around her. 

And Mark's introduction to the MTV alums comes shortly after he and Kristin visited Stagecoach music festival together in Indio, Calif., during the last weekend of April. 

Kristin Cavalarri, Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

2

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

3

Proof These Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Looks Are Amazing, Sweetie

Both Kristin and Mark, 24, shared some sweet moments from their weekend in the desert, with The Hills alum captioning her own post, "Cowboy take me away."

Amid their whirlwind romance, the couple of a few months appear to be in a never-ending honeymoon phase—and they're not leaving any room for critics of their 13 year-age gap 

"I'm not too worried about the critics, honestly," Mark told E! News in March. "She makes me happy, I make her happy—that's what's important."

Read on for all of Kristin and Mark's sweetest moments since taking their relationship public in February.

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Hard Launch

Kristin Cavallari debuted her romance with Mark Estes in February 2024, captioning this photo of the couple, "He makes me happy."

Instagram/Mark Estes

Sweet Smooches

"Photo dump of my girl and I," Mark wrote on Instagram March 2024.

Instagram/Mark Estes

PDA Alert

Among the snaps included a picture of the pair sharing a rooftop kiss.

Instagram/Mark Estes

Hanging Out

The Hills alum got cozy with her man.

Instagram/Mark Estes

Late Nights

Mark wrapped his arms around the Kristin during a night out on the town.

Instagram/Mark Estes

Bar Babes

The pair hit up a local watering hole.

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Home Is Where the Heart Is

Kristin captioned this cozy-looking shot in March 2024: "Him."

Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Kiss Me

Mark pulled the Uncommon James founder close for a kiss.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

2

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

3

Proof These Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Looks Are Amazing, Sweetie

4

That Jay-Z, Solange Elevator Ride—& More Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Moments

5

These Foods Are Always Banned From the Met Gala Menu, Per Anna Wintour