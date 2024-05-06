Kristin Cavallari’s Boyfriend Mark Estes Meets Her Former Laguna Beach Costars

Watch : Montana Boyz's Mark Estes Says He's a "True Romantic" With Girlfriend Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari is taking her relationship with Mark Estes to the next level.

In fact, the Uncommon James founder introduced her man to Laguna Beach costars Jason Wahler, Jessica Smith Evans, Alex Murrel Johnson, Lauren "Alex" Hooser during a visit to the couple's stomping grounds in Nashville, Tenn., over the weekend.

The 37-year-old shared a photo of the entire group—which also included Ashley Wahler, Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes, along with Mark—May 5, captioning it, "When worlds collide."

And Kristin's fellow former reality stars sent her lots of love in the comments. As Alex wrote, "Best weekend," with a cowboy hat emoji.

Meanwhile, Jason proved the reunion meant as much to him as Laguna Beach fans "Let's go!" he commented. "Love when we all get together!"

The photo carousel also had a moment of reality TV worlds colliding as Kristin posed for a selfie with Kaitlyn Bristowe. And the former Bachelorette also sent a note below the post, commenting, "Love youuuuy."