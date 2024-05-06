Rihanna Debuts Bright Pink Hair Ahead of 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala Rewind: Look Back at Rihanna's Best Looks!

Rihanna is a good girl gone...pink.

The Fenty Beauty founder's blonde bombshell era was short-lived, as she recently debuted a brighter and bolder look ahead of the 2024 Met Gala.

While attending boyfriend A$AP Rocky's new Puma pop-up shop in Miami on May 4, Rihanna showcased an unexpected bubblegum pink hair transformation. And it's clear the "Lift Me Up" singer wanted her new hair color to be the mane focus, as she donned a black asymmetrical dress that featured a waist-cinching corset bodice and and thigh-high slit.

She accessorized the low-key look (well, for Rihanna's standards) with vibrant pink sneakers that coordinated perfectly with her tresses.

A$AP—who shares sons RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months with Rihanna—also wore a colorful look, rocking a motorsport-inspired shirt with a highlighter yellow graphic pattern, jean shorts and neon green shoes.

Rihanna's drastic hair change comes days before the Met Gala on May 6, where she's bound to drop jaws for the "Garden of Time"-themed event—hosted by Anna Wintour and cochaired by Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.