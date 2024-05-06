Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Slams “Stupid” Criticism Aimed at Megan Fox

Vanessa Marcil is a girl's girl through and through.
The former fiancée of Brian Austin Green came to the defense of his ex-wife Megan Fox after a critic called the Jennifer's Body alum "the furthest thing from who women should look up to" in the comment section of Vanessa's April 14 Instagram post paying tribute to her.
"Life is about the long game," Vanessa—who was in a relationship with Brian from 1999 to 2003 and shares 22-year-old son Kassius with him—wrote back, sharing screenshots in a May 5 Instagram post. "We are both human and so we are both flawed as are you. We are both women and neither of us asked to be looked up to. We are also strangers to you so you see us both through a lens."
And the General Hospital actress also reflected on her own relationship with Megan—who split from Brian in 2020 after 10 years of marriage and shares kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7 with him—and how they peacefully co-parent.
As she put it, "We do share children and our children love each other."
Alongside her screenshot, she also included a lengthy caption about supporting women.
"Female Tribe—Are we really still out here saying STUPID, TRANSPARENT (jealousy) s--t about each other?" Vanessa continued. "Tearing each other down? Calling each other wh--es????"
She finished her message by asking her followers to consider how they treat men versus women and what it may take to get to equality in the world.
"If men all stood with us? They could change the laws and make us ACTUALLY equals instantly," the 55-year-old posited. "Pull it together and stand with other women. We are still the minorities."
Of course, Vanessa is practicing what she preaches. Case in point: her original April 14 post was in support of Megan's recent comments about how single ladies could enjoy their summers.
"Just learn a skill or develop a hobby," the Transformers alum told E! News in the video. "And do not waste your energy on boys."
And it seems Vanessa isn't wasting any time on the haters, either.