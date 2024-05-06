Brian Austin Green’s Ex Vanessa Marcil Slams “Stupid” Criticism Aimed at Megan Fox

Watch : Megan Fox Stuns in New Makeup-Free Selfie

Vanessa Marcil is a girl's girl through and through.

The former fiancée of Brian Austin Green came to the defense of his ex-wife Megan Fox after a critic called the Jennifer's Body alum "the furthest thing from who women should look up to" in the comment section of Vanessa's April 14 Instagram post paying tribute to her.

"Life is about the long game," Vanessa—who was in a relationship with Brian from 1999 to 2003 and shares 22-year-old son Kassius with him—wrote back, sharing screenshots in a May 5 Instagram post. "We are both human and so we are both flawed as are you. We are both women and neither of us asked to be looked up to. We are also strangers to you so you see us both through a lens."

And the General Hospital actress also reflected on her own relationship with Megan—who split from Brian in 2020 after 10 years of marriage and shares kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7 with him—and how they peacefully co-parent.