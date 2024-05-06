These Foods Are Always Banned From the Met Gala Menu, According to Anna Wintour

These foods will never score an invite to fashion's biggest night.
Indeed, it turns out making it onto the 2024 Met Gala's menu is just as difficult as scoring an invitation. Take it from event host Anna Wintour, who has vetoed three foods from ever being served: chives, onion and garlic, all of which are notorious for causing bad breath.
"Well those are three things I'm not particularly fond of," Wintour explained to Today's Jenna Bush Hager in a video interview published May 6 ahead of the "Garden of Time"-themed event. "So yes, that's true."
But these ingredients aren't the only no-nos surrounding the illustrious event. Guests are also prohibited from using cell phones.
"It's often wonderful to hear, after dinner, people say, 'Oh we had the most wonderful conversations,'" the Vogue editor-in-chief explained. "So that's the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone."
The 74-year-old also provided more insight on this year's co-chairs, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.
For Lopez, "I believe this will be her 14th visit to the Costume Institute opening," Wintour acknowledged. "Then we have Benito, Bad Bunny, who is obviously such an extraordinary lover of costume and fashion. And then Zendaya, I know she will not disappoint. And of course, her dress from the cover of Vogue is also in the exhibit, Dolce & Gabbana."
As for the Thor actor, Wintour felt he was the perfect complement to this year's "Sleep Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit: "Who would be a better Prince than Chris Hemsworth to wake up the sleeping beauties once inside the event?"
