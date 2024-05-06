These Foods Are Always Banned From the Met Gala Menu, According to Anna Wintour

Watch : Zendaya’s Met Gala Fashion: All The Looks She’s Served!

These foods will never score an invite to fashion's biggest night.

Indeed, it turns out making it onto the 2024 Met Gala's menu is just as difficult as scoring an invitation. Take it from event host Anna Wintour, who has vetoed three foods from ever being served: chives, onion and garlic, all of which are notorious for causing bad breath.

"Well those are three things I'm not particularly fond of," Wintour explained to Today's Jenna Bush Hager in a video interview published May 6 ahead of the "Garden of Time"-themed event. "So yes, that's true."

But these ingredients aren't the only no-nos surrounding the illustrious event. Guests are also prohibited from using cell phones.

"It's often wonderful to hear, after dinner, people say, 'Oh we had the most wonderful conversations,'" the Vogue editor-in-chief explained. "So that's the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone."

The 74-year-old also provided more insight on this year's co-chairs, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.