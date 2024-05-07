Ariana Grande’s Glimmering Second 2024 Met Gala Look Is Even Better Than Her First

Watch : What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme? Explaining “The Garden of Time”

Ariana Grande said "thank u, next" to her first 2024 Met Gala look.

The "Eternal Sunshine" singer changed out of her ethereal white Loewe gown into another stunning outfit after heading inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the May 6 event in New York City. (Check out all the stars who showed out for the 2024 Met Gala here.)

Posing in front of a mirror in a May 6 Instagram video shared by her makeup artist Michael Anthony, Ariana showed off her second 'fit, which was a Maison Margiela dress from John Galliano's spring 2024 haute couture collection. Still keeping with the "Garden of Time" theme, the gown included a waist-cinching corset blue corset and skin-tight blue sleeves with nude and green bejeweled mesh draped over top.

To complete the look, the 30-year-old styled her hair in her signature high ponytail adorned with a bow and wore the same oversized eye gems she donned for her first ensemble.