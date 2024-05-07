Ariana Grande’s Glimmering Second 2024 Met Gala Look Is Even Better Than Her First

Inside the 2024 Met Gala, Ariana Grande traded her ethereal Loewe gown for a colorful Maison Margiela gown. See the star's stunning second look.

Ariana Grande said "thank u, next" to her first 2024 Met Gala look.

The "Eternal Sunshine" singer changed out of her ethereal white Loewe gown into another stunning outfit after heading inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the May 6 event in New York City. (Check out all the stars who showed out for the 2024 Met Gala here.)

Posing in front of a mirror in a May 6 Instagram video shared by her makeup artist Michael Anthony, Ariana showed off her second 'fit, which was a Maison Margiela dress from John Galliano's spring 2024 haute couture collection. Still keeping with the "Garden of Time" theme, the gown included a waist-cinching corset blue corset and skin-tight blue sleeves with nude and green bejeweled mesh draped over top.

To complete the look, the 30-year-old styled her hair in her signature high ponytail adorned with a bow and wore the same oversized eye gems she donned for her first ensemble. 

And dazzling in a new dress wasn't the only task on Ariana's to-do list while inside the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" event. In fact, the "yes, and?" singer was also set to perform for guests at the annual ball.

And though it will mark the first time Ariana sings at fashion's biggest night, it wasn't her first time climbing its infamous steps. The last time the Grammy winner showed out for the gala was in 2018, when she wore a custom look inspired by Michaelangelo's artwork The Last Judgement in honor of the year's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gushing over her red carpet attire, Ariana told E! News at the time, "I'm wearing Vera Wang. I'm very happy to be her date tonight."

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dwyane Wade

In Versace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In custom Marc Jacobs.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Karlie Kloss

In Swarovski.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Demi Lovato

In Prabal Gurung. 

