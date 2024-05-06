How Colman Domingo's 2024 Met Gala Look Honors Late Actor Chadwick Boseman

Watch : Met Gala: Hottest Red Carpet Couples of All Time

Colman Domingo's 2024 Met Gala look pays tribute to two fallen stars.

The Euphoria actor shared that he chose to wear a white cape to walk the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in New York City May 6 in honor of two late Black icons, journalist André Leon Tally and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. (See all the stars who stepped out for the 2024 Met Gala here.)

"They both wore capes when they were at the Met," Colman exclusively told Live From E!. "Everything I do, I feel like it's gotta be for the culture. It's gotta be more than just for me."

Noting that he's making his debut at this year's ball, the Rustin star went on to explain, "I wanted to honor these brothers who were here before me as well." (For more from Colman, tune into Live From E! at 6 p.m.)

But a white cape wasn't the only eye-catching part of Colman's 'fit, which kept with the event's "Garden of Time" theme. The 54-year-old also paired his over-sized, white-and-black Willy Chavarria suit with diamond earrings and some silver statement rings, as well as a bouquet of white flowers wrapped in a black satin cloth.