Exclusive

How Colman Domingo's 2024 Met Gala Look Honors Late Actor Chadwick Boseman

Colman Domingo exclusively told Live From E! that the cape part of his 2024 Met Gala ensemble pays tribute to late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman and journalist André Leon Tally.

Colman Domingo's 2024 Met Gala look pays tribute to two fallen stars. 

The Euphoria actor shared that he chose to wear a white cape to walk the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in New York City May 6 in honor of two late Black icons, journalist André Leon Tally and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. (See all the stars who stepped out for the 2024 Met Gala here.)

"They both wore capes when they were at the Met," Colman exclusively told Live From E!. "Everything I do, I feel like it's gotta be for the culture. It's gotta be more than just for me."  

Noting that he's making his debut at this year's ball, the Rustin star went on to explain, "I wanted to honor these brothers who were here before me as well." (For more from Colman, tune into Live From E! at 6 p.m.)

But a white cape wasn't the only eye-catching part of Colman's 'fit, which kept with the event's "Garden of Time" theme. The 54-year-old also paired his over-sized, white-and-black Willy Chavarria suit with diamond earrings and some silver statement rings, as well as a bouquet of white flowers wrapped in a black satin cloth. 

photos
And Colman didn't only attend fashion's biggest night to stunt for the cameras. The Emmy winner also expressed excitement over going inside the museum and meeting his tablemates Cardi B and Erykah Badu

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I've never met Cardi B and I'm really gagging," Colman said. "I think I might just expire right there at the table."

Keep reading to check out every star who showed out for the 2024 Met Gala: 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosalía

In custom Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Charli XCX

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Morrone

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Donatella Versace

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Goldblum

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Damson Idris

John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

John Shearer/WireImage

Gracie Abrams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

John Shearer/WireImage

Karol G

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Cynthia Erivo

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lil Nas X

In custom LUAR.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
