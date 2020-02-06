Erykah Badu Is Selling an Incense That Smells Like Her Intoxicating Used Underwear

by kelli boyle | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 4:24 AM

Erykah Badu

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle has some competition.

In an interview with 10 Magazine, singer Erykah Badu revealed she has created an incense that smells like her vagina. The inspiration for the product (which will be sold on her upcoming website Badu World Market, launching Feb. 20) didn't come from Goop's $75 "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, though. As all things Badu does, it came from herself.

"There's an urban legend that my p---y changes men," she told the outlet. "The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives."

So, she decided to take what she calls her "superpower" and make it a product. As the Grammy-winning singer described the creation of the incense, aptly called "Badu's P---y," "I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it."

When asked if that process felt a little personal, she replied, "Yeah, man! The people deserve it!"

Badu's fashion and overall aesthetic has been envied since she first came up on the music scene in the '90s. (Designer Riccardo Tisci once called her "the exact definition of style.") Fans of the Dallas native won't be surprised that she's made this product.

When speaking of that famous style, Badu explained it simply. "When you come out as an artist, you have to make sure that when you show up, they know it's you," she said. "Not just from your voice, but aesthetically as well."

And part of that aesthetic is motivated by wanting to create an image that's singular and unique.

"I think I'm a nonconformist," the 48-year-old shared. "If [there's] something that I'm told I'm supposed to do, I am very much inspired to go the other direction."

And voila, vagina-scented incense.

TAGS/ Body , Shopping , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
