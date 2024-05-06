Gen V Reveals Plan for Chance Perdomo’s Character After His Sudden Death

After Gen V star Chance Perdomo died at 27, The Boys spinoff series shared how they will honor his legacy in season two.

Watch: Kiernan Shipka Is "Heartbroken" on Passing of 'Sabrina' Co-Star Chance Perdomo

The Gen V family is continuing to remember Chance Perdomo

A month after the 27-year-old died in a motorcycle accident, The Boys' spinoff series revealed the fate of his character Andre Anderson.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," a note was shared to the series' official X account May 5. "We won't be recasting the role because no one replace Chance."

Rather, the show—also starring Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor and Jordan Li—vowed to pay tribute to the late actor in the forthcoming second season. 

"We have been taking the time and space to recraft our season two storylines as we begin production in May," the statement continued. "We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

In the weeks since his passing, Chance's costars have mourned the devastating loss. 

"This hurts. A lot," fellow Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote on X March 30. "What a young talented actor, and a great friend—gone way too soon."

And Kiernan Shipka, who starred alongside Chance in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, continues to keep her late friend in her thoughts as she grieves.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

"He was just a champion of so many people," she told E! News. "He was so open and understanding and kind and talented. I keep thinking to myself, 'What would Chance want? What would Chance do?' He was such a bright spirit. So trying to honor that."

Read on for more stars who hold Chance close to their hearts.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger

"This hurts," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, March 30. "A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend - gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance."

Instagram

Kiernan Shipka

"Chancey Pants," she wrote on Instagram. "Oh man this hurts. He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine…As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.) His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will."

Skye P. Marshall

Skye P. Marshall

"Chance was my baby," she wrote on Instagram. "A kind, precious man who’s extraordinarily gifted, very intelligent, loving hugger, energetic, radiant force of nature with a beautiful vibrant soul and a bright childlike smile, moving to the beat of his own drum."

"The last communication we shared was last month, and my final words to him were, 'I love you!!' and he knew it," Skye continued. "I’m in a state of shock and devastation, as so many are. I’m not ready to process this pain."

Lucy Davis

Lucy Davis

"I saw Chance just before Christmas and, as usual, he had a beaming smile on his face, and was so happy with the work he was doing on Gen V," she shared on Instagram. "Playing his aunt on sabrina was like I had a brother on set with me. He was so cheeky and joined me in all the prank playing. And although we laughed a lot, you could have really deep and soulful conversations with Chance."

"I can’t believe I’m writing in the past tense," Lucy admitted. "So many of us Sabrina cast and crew have been talking and texting, confused and in shock by the suddenness of his loss."

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

"There aren’t a lot of words for news as shocking and devastating as this," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator wrote on Instagram. "Besides being one of the most talented young actors I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, @chance_perdomo was, truly, a light."

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Oh, how I wish Aunt Zelda’s words were true today (and perhaps they are): 'There is no true death for witches, only transformation.' Rest in peace, Chance. We all loved you so, so much, cousin."

Em Haine

Em Haine

"Sweetest Chancey," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress began on Instagram, "The lightest, realest, kindest amongst em. Always had words for me, the affirming and grounding kind. Always had laughs. Wish we had more time on this earth together brother."

Chizzy Akudolu

Chizzy Akudolu

Chizzy, who starred in an episode of Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators with Chance in 2017, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "A gracious, talented actor. I saw him again a couple of years later and he was still humble. He had a beautiful light and it was gorgeous to see him thrive. Rest in perfect peace, Chance."

Producers of Gen V

Producers of Gen V

"Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, and incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person," the producers of The Boys spinoff wrote on the official Instagram account. "We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague." 

