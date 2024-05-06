Gen V Reveals Plan for Chance Perdomo’s Character After His Sudden Death

Watch : Kiernan Shipka Is "Heartbroken" on Passing of 'Sabrina' Co-Star Chance Perdomo

The Gen V family is continuing to remember Chance Perdomo.

A month after the 27-year-old died in a motorcycle accident, The Boys' spinoff series revealed the fate of his character Andre Anderson.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," a note was shared to the series' official X account May 5. "We won't be recasting the role because no one replace Chance."

Rather, the show—also starring Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor and Jordan Li—vowed to pay tribute to the late actor in the forthcoming second season.

"We have been taking the time and space to recraft our season two storylines as we begin production in May," the statement continued. "We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

In the weeks since his passing, Chance's costars have mourned the devastating loss.

"This hurts. A lot," fellow Gen V star Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote on X March 30. "What a young talented actor, and a great friend—gone way too soon."