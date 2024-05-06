Why Ryan Gosling Avoids Darker Roles for the Sake of His Family

Watch : Ryan Gosling Reveals the ‘La La Land’ Scene He'd Like to Redo

Ryan Gosling isn't just Ken.

In fact, the Barbie star has given a range of performances throughout his career. However, he recently explained the type of role he's stepping back from these days and how his longtime love Eva Mendes and their daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, play a factor.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," Ryan told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published May 2. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

To be clear, Ryan has acted in dramas before—including Fracture, The Place Beyond the Pines (where he co-starred alongside Eva) and Half Nelson, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Still, the 43-year-old has achieved a lot of success in the musical or comedy genres, too—winning over audiences in rom-coms like Crazy, Stupid, Love and racking up two more Academy Award nods for his appearances in Barbie and La La Land.