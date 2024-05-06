Why Ryan Gosling Avoids Darker Roles for the Sake of His Family

Ryan Gosling isn't just Ken.
In fact, the Barbie star has given a range of performances throughout his career. However, he recently explained the type of role he's stepping back from these days and how his longtime love Eva Mendes and their daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, play a factor.
"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," Ryan told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published May 2. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."
To be clear, Ryan has acted in dramas before—including Fracture, The Place Beyond the Pines (where he co-starred alongside Eva) and Half Nelson, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Still, the 43-year-old has achieved a lot of success in the musical or comedy genres, too—winning over audiences in rom-coms like Crazy, Stupid, Love and racking up two more Academy Award nods for his appearances in Barbie and La La Land.
"I think La La Land was the first," he continued about his shift towards lighter content. "It was just sort of like, Oh, this will be fun for them, too, because even though they're not coming to set, we're practicing piano every day or we're dancing or we're singing. Their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken was an inspiration. I thought, they were already making little movies about their Barbies on the iPad when it happened, so the fact that I was going off to work to make one too, we just felt like we were aligned."
And while the Ryan may be a movie star to the rest of the world, to his kids, he's just Papi.
"It kills me every time," The Fall Guy actor and producer added about his children's name for him. "There's just nothing, nothing better than that."
