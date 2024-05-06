Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins Slams "Cruel" Tom Brady Roast Jokes About Late NFL Star

Watch : Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Reacts to Shocking Netflix Doc

If you ask Aaron Hernandez's former fiancée, the Tom Brady roast was an absolute fumble.

Because seven years after the Patriots tight end died, Shayanna Jenkins called time out on the fouls made against him during the Netflix special.

As the mom to her and Hernandez's 11-year-old daughter Avielle told TMZ, "It's sad that I'm trying to raise my children in such a cruel world."

In April 2017, the then-27-year-old—who was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd—was found hanging in his prison cell and ultimately was pronounced dead at the hospital. Yet, during the roast, which aired live May 5, several presenters tackled Hernandez with their jabs, which a disappointed Jenkins said their daughter will one day have to see.

"Everyone always asks me how big Gronk's d--k is," former wide receiver Julian Edelman said of teammate Rob Gronkowski. "Now don't get me wrong, it gets the job done. But there was this other Patriots tight end. Now he was hung."