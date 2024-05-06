Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins Slams "Cruel" Tom Brady Roast Jokes About Late NFL Star

Seven years after Aaron Hernandez died by suicide, fiancée Shayanna Jenkins called out Netflix's Tom Brady roast for taking aim at the ex Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder.

Watch: Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee Reacts to Shocking Netflix Doc

If you ask Aaron Hernandez's former fiancée, the Tom Brady roast was an absolute fumble.

Because seven years after the Patriots tight end died, Shayanna Jenkins called time out on the fouls made against him during the Netflix special.

As the mom to her and Hernandez's 11-year-old daughter Avielle told TMZ, "It's sad that I'm trying to raise my children in such a cruel world." 

In April 2017, the then-27-year-old—who was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd—was found hanging in his prison cell and ultimately was pronounced dead at the hospital. Yet, during the roast, which aired live May 5, several presenters tackled Hernandez with their jabs, which a disappointed Jenkins said their daughter will one day have to see.

"Everyone always asks me how big Gronk's d--k is," former wide receiver Julian Edelman said of teammate Rob Gronkowski. "Now don't get me wrong, it gets the job done. But there was this other Patriots tight end. Now he was hung."

photos
Tom Brady’s Post-Retirement Life

Comedian Nikki Glaser also tried to land a hit during her set. "Give it up for zero-time Super Bowl champion Randy Moss," she said. "Why don't you have a ring? What the hell, man, you're one of the best ever. Drew Bledsoe has a ring. Aaron Hernandez had a ring…around his neck."

Instagram

And, at the end, when Brady took the mic, he attempted to score with a quip at his late teammate. "The bar for a Patriots tight end was pretty low back then," he said. "Block. Catch. Don't murder."

Though Jenkins flagged the plays from the roast, she still considers her romance with Hernandez a total touchdown. 

"It takes as long as it takes, I will always wake up everyday only to remember you are not here and have to feel that ache all over again," she captioned of selfie of them on April 19, the anniversary of his death. "You are truly loved & missed."

She especially sees him come alive in their daughter

"My sassy firecracker with such a sensitive soul , you are braver than you believe , stronger than you think and more loved than you'll ever know !" Jenkins has previously shared. "Daddy is looking down on you and will continue to guide you forever ! May you smile big today and always ! I love you."

Read on for a look back at their years-long romance...

Instagram

On the first anniversary of Aaron Hernandez's death, fiancée Shayanna Jenkins paid tribute to her love, who died by suicide in 2017 while serving a life sentence for murder.

"I remember getting a call saying you had passed," she wrote at the time. "Dropping the phone and crying uncontrollably I didn’t know what to do . I wanted to get to you as fast as I knew how so you weren’t alone anymore . This was by far the worst day of my life especially when things were looking better." 

Instagram

Acknowledging their daughter Avielle, now 11, she continued, "I’ve suffered hurt , sadness and definitely anger BUT I’ve had this little girl to make my spirits higher . Although , I hurt today and continue to figure this thing called 'life' out ... we will celebrate your life with love , joy and happiness."

Instagram

Shayanna and her baby girl proudly wore Patriots' jersey. Aaron served as tight end for the New England team from 2010 to 2012.

Instagram

For Shayanna, Aaron's legacy continues to grow stronger every day.

"You’ve touched more people’s hearts than I’ve ever seen - not just from your smile but you being you," she wrote in 2018. "I thank you for showing me things I’d never get to experience in life and creating a better one for your daughter and I ... I thank you for allowing me to share all of our experiences and create new memories with this precious princess . Your legacy will live on , until we meet again ... WE love you very very much."  

Instagram

"It takes as long as it takes .I will always wake up everyday only to remember you are not here and have to feel that ache all over again," Shayanna captioned a selfie of her and Aaron. "You are truly loved & missed."

Instagram

She described her love as "beautiful inside and out."

Instagram

For Shayanna, there's no denying who her daughter takes after: "Daddy’s twin !"

