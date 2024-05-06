Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins Slams "Cruel" Tom Brady Roast Jokes About Late NFL Star

If you ask Aaron Hernandez's former fiancée, the Tom Brady roast was an absolute fumble.
Because seven years after the Patriots tight end died, Shayanna Jenkins called time out on the fouls made against him during the Netflix special.
As the mom to her and Hernandez's 11-year-old daughter Avielle told TMZ, "It's sad that I'm trying to raise my children in such a cruel world."
In April 2017, the then-27-year-old—who was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd—was found hanging in his prison cell and ultimately was pronounced dead at the hospital. Yet, during the roast, which aired live May 5, several presenters tackled Hernandez with their jabs, which a disappointed Jenkins said their daughter will one day have to see.
"Everyone always asks me how big Gronk's d--k is," former wide receiver Julian Edelman said of teammate Rob Gronkowski. "Now don't get me wrong, it gets the job done. But there was this other Patriots tight end. Now he was hung."
Comedian Nikki Glaser also tried to land a hit during her set. "Give it up for zero-time Super Bowl champion Randy Moss," she said. "Why don't you have a ring? What the hell, man, you're one of the best ever. Drew Bledsoe has a ring. Aaron Hernandez had a ring…around his neck."
And, at the end, when Brady took the mic, he attempted to score with a quip at his late teammate. "The bar for a Patriots tight end was pretty low back then," he said. "Block. Catch. Don't murder."
Though Jenkins flagged the plays from the roast, she still considers her romance with Hernandez a total touchdown.
"It takes as long as it takes, I will always wake up everyday only to remember you are not here and have to feel that ache all over again," she captioned of selfie of them on April 19, the anniversary of his death. "You are truly loved & missed."
She especially sees him come alive in their daughter.
"My sassy firecracker with such a sensitive soul , you are braver than you believe , stronger than you think and more loved than you'll ever know !" Jenkins has previously shared. "Daddy is looking down on you and will continue to guide you forever ! May you smile big today and always ! I love you."
