Tom Brady Gets Roasted With Jaw-Dropping NSFW Jokes Over Gisele Bündchen’s New Romance

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Denies Cheating on Ex-Husband Tom Brady

Tom Brady can be a good sport, even when he's being humiliated on TV.

The former NFL player found himself in the, uh, red zone during Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time on May 5. And, unsurprisingly, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was at the center of several jaw-dropping jokes.

"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Kevin Hart began. "She said you have to retire or you're done." However, he continued, referencing Tom's record in his last NFL season, "when you have a chance to go 8-9, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you've got to do what the f--k you've got to do."

Referring to Tom's relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, which remained close even after he left the team and won a championship with Tampa Bay, Kevin added, "Tom, you f--ked your coach. But let me tell you something, people—that's what you've got to do to maintain your happiness."

"You know who else f--ked their coach? Gisele," he continued. "She f--ked that karate man."