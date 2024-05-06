Tom Brady Gets Roasted With Jaw-Dropping NSFW Jokes Over Gisele Bündchen’s New Romance

Tom Brady can be a good sport, even when he's being humiliated on TV.
The former NFL player found himself in the, uh, red zone during Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time on May 5. And, unsurprisingly, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was at the center of several jaw-dropping jokes.
"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Kevin Hart began. "She said you have to retire or you're done." However, he continued, referencing Tom's record in his last NFL season, "when you have a chance to go 8-9, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you've got to do what the f--k you've got to do."
Referring to Tom's relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, which remained close even after he left the team and won a championship with Tampa Bay, Kevin added, "Tom, you f--ked your coach. But let me tell you something, people—that's what you've got to do to maintain your happiness."
"You know who else f--ked their coach? Gisele," he continued. "She f--ked that karate man."
The model and Tom—who share kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11—finalized their divorce in October 2022. She then began dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, denying there was no inappropriate behavior during her 13-year marriage to Tom.
"How did you not see this coming?" the comedian asked. "Eight karate classes a day, and she's still a white belt. F--k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass."
Meanwhile, former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe—who Tom replaced as the starter on the team in 2001—was also in attendance. "You have more rings than I do," he noted. "But I've experienced a couple of things that you will never experience: The feeling of being the overall number one draft pick in the NFL and a 28th wedding anniversary."
Nikki Glaser also took shots at Tom's recent split, adding, "You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back."
"The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast is when you said, 'Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu," she continued. "How much must it suck knowing that your ex-wife's new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers? That's got to be terrible."
Although stars like Andrew Schulz, Jeff Ross and former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman also made jokes about his relationship with Gisele, Tom took all the hits in stride.
In fact, at the end of his roast, Tom scored the final points, saying, "There have been a lot of jokes tonight, but I miss the love of my life—football."
