Tom Brady and Julian Edelman's Super Bowl Trip to Disney World Is Pretty Magical

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 2:01 PM

The New England Patriots are exchanging football jerseys for Mickey ears.

Just one day after winning the 2019 Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and more teammates headed to Disney World in Florida to celebrate their new title.

In pictures posted on social media, thousands of Patriots fans watched the team participate in a parade with a few Disney characters.

And yes, the guys also got to enjoy some rides and attractions including Toy Story Midway Mania! and the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

"Home game #Parade1," Julian wrote on Instagram after earning the title of Super Bowl MVP. "Yeah, it's a one bed one bath. Schools are great. Parking can be tough but the location is magical."

Super Bowl 2019: Star Sightings

When not participating in parades, Tom was able to hang with Minnie Mouse. He even documented his meeting on Instagram Stories.

"It's Mr. Steal Yo Girllll," he joked on Instagram Stories when leaning for a hug with the iconic Disney character.

The quarterback would also join Julian in exploring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge before it's official summer opening.

"Looks like the champs are ready for their next adventure!" Walt Disney World shared on Instagram. "#StarWars #GalaxysEdge."

The past 24 hours have been filled with celebrations for Patriots fans. For Tom in particular, the NFL stud received love from his wife Gisele Bündchen and their children. And yes, his ex also sent her well wishes to the football player.

"Congratulations @TB12sports @Patriots," Bridget Moynahan shared on Twitter. "Thinking @Edelman11 #MVP."

As for Tom's odds at a Super Bowl appearance in 2020? Never say never! After winning Sunday's game, the athlete was asked by CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson if another title changes his thought process on playing another year.

"It doesn't change anything," he shared after reiterating his goal to play until he's 45. And for those keeping track, he's only 41.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

