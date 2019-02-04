The New England Patriots are exchanging football jerseys for Mickey ears.

Just one day after winning the 2019 Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and more teammates headed to Disney World in Florida to celebrate their new title.

In pictures posted on social media, thousands of Patriots fans watched the team participate in a parade with a few Disney characters.

And yes, the guys also got to enjoy some rides and attractions including Toy Story Midway Mania! and the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

"Home game #Parade1," Julian wrote on Instagram after earning the title of Super Bowl MVP. "Yeah, it's a one bed one bath. Schools are great. Parking can be tough but the location is magical."