Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Slams "Toxic" Body Shaming Comments

Ava Phillippe has a message for certain online trolls with cruel intentions.

On May 3, Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe's daughter, 24, fired back at people who body shamed her on social media.

"NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online," she wrote in a TikTok video, which showed her standing in front of a mirror and applying red lipstick properly before continuing in order to make it appear smudged. "I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body."

According to Ava, the comments contradicted one another. "The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I'm too fat," she said. "The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin. My weight did not change in the time period between their comments. (& it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)"

Ava continued, "It's such bulls--t. No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are... Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures."