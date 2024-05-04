Former Lakers Player Darius Morris Dead at 33

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The NBA community has lost one of its own.

Darius Morris, a former Los Angeles Lakers point guard who also played with several other teams in the league about a decade ago, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 33 years old.

"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," the athlete's family said in a statement to TMZ Sports May 4. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

The cause of Morris' death was not revealed. E! News has reached out to a rep for Morris and has not heard back.

The Los Angeles-born basketball player played with the University of Michigan's Wolverines before being drafted by the Lakers in 2011. He spent two seasons with the team, playing alongside NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in plane crash in 2020.