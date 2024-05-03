The Idea of You Author Robinne Lee Has Eyebrow-Raising Reaction to Movie's Ending

Watch : Anne Hathaway Admits If Harry Styles Is the Romantic Inspiration in 'The Idea of You' (Exclusive)

This story contains spoilers from The Idea of You movie and book.

Robinne Lee had a slightly different idea of the story she was trying to tell.

The Idea of You author shared her reaction to the novel's movie adaptation starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine—which is now streaming on Amazon Prime—and she has some thoughts on how the film changed the book's ending.

The Idea of You follows 40-year-old art gallery owner Solène who starts a relationship with 20-year-old boy bander Hayes Campbell. And while the duo have a true love connection, the book ends with Solène choosing to end the relationship because it was negatively affecting her teenage daughter and her art gallery business.

However, the film offers a new ending, with a short epilogue set five years later showing that Solène and Hayes do indeed get back together.

"That's not the story I wanted to tell," Robinne told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published May 3. "I wanted to make a point about how, as women, we put others' happiness before our own."