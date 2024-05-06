Anna Wintour Holds Court at the 2024 Met Gala in a Timeless Silhouette

Watch : What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme? Explaining “The Garden of Time”

If there's a given at the Met Gala, it's Anna Wintour.

Chair of the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute since 1999, the quietly elegant presence of the Vogue editor-in-chief and global editorial director of Condé Nast can always be counted on.

She's never in one of the flashiest outfits, leaving that to the more adventurous A-listers who score a coveted invitation to the exclusive event, but it does mark one of the rare occasions where she sometimes leaves her signature sunglasses at home (or at least in her bag). But not just yet tonight, it still being broad daylight when the party started after all.

In keeping with the 2024 dress code, "The Garden of Time"—sprung from the Met's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit—Wintour wore a white dress with subtle floral detailing, her look not entirely unreminiscent of a retro wedding dress. (See all the looks blooming on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.)

The 74-year-old—who was also sporting an impressively unsubtle diamond necklace—was joined in her efforts this year by co-chairs Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Bad Bunny, as well as honorary co-chairs Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Loewe (and costume designer on Zendaya's slick tennis drama Challengers), and TikTok CEO Shou Chew.

So, ladies and gentlemen, rev your algorithms!