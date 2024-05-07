Why Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Went to the 2024 Met Gala Without Wife Nicola Peltz Beckham

Watch : Nicola Peltz Tells Why Brooklyn Beckham Drove Her to Set Everyday

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham checked into the 2024 Met Gala on his own.

But a year after he and Nicola Peltz Beckham made a winning appearance at the annual benefit, his wife had a very personal reason for skipping the May 6 event.

"Missing my beautiful wife tonight as my date," Brooklyn posted on his Instagram Story, "but happy she's with naunni x can't wait to see you both tomorrow baby."

Naunni being Nicola's grandmother, whom she was also spending precious quality time with when she missed her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash last month.

So Brooklyn also went in her stead to the party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, considering his family's close ties to Met Gala chair Anna Wintour, is just your average fashionable destination for the 25-year-old, who accented his breezy white suit (vest, but no shirt) with a gold Piaget watch. (See every red carpet look here).

Last year, he and Nicola coordinated in black and white Valentino looks as they perused the exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." In fact, they went with the same Italian fashion house in 2022 for their Met Gala debut as a married couple, as well as in 2021 for their first time ever attending the ball—with her donning pink gowns for the back-to-back "In America" exhibits.