Why Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Went to the 2024 Met Gala Without Wife Nicola Peltz Beckham

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham checked into the 2024 Met Gala on his own.
But a year after he and Nicola Peltz Beckham made a winning appearance at the annual benefit, his wife had a very personal reason for skipping the May 6 event.
"Missing my beautiful wife tonight as my date," Brooklyn posted on his Instagram Story, "but happy she's with naunni x can't wait to see you both tomorrow baby."
Naunni being Nicola's grandmother, whom she was also spending precious quality time with when she missed her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash last month.
So Brooklyn also went in her stead to the party at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, considering his family's close ties to Met Gala chair Anna Wintour, is just your average fashionable destination for the 25-year-old, who accented his breezy white suit (vest, but no shirt) with a gold Piaget watch. (See every red carpet look here).
Last year, he and Nicola coordinated in black and white Valentino looks as they perused the exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." In fact, they went with the same Italian fashion house in 2022 for their Met Gala debut as a married couple, as well as in 2021 for their first time ever attending the ball—with her donning pink gowns for the back-to-back "In America" exhibits.
And while Brooklyn and Nicola's looks often align on the red carpet, she admitted their style preferences can still differ.
"I feel like sometimes we love the whole matching thing," the Lola star told People in April. "Sometimes we'll go to an event and I'll put on my outfit and he'll come out of his closet and he's literally looking so casual and I'm so dressed up and I'll be like, 'Okay, I guess this is what we're doing.'"
In fact, Nicola added that "Brooklyn's favorite is a white T-shirt and jeans."
Not that there's anything wrong with that. But if Brooklyn ever wants to go dressier and needs some tips, he can always consult his parents.
"My mum knows a lot about fashion," he told Miss Vogue in 2015, "but obviously I listen to my dad as he has great style and we share clothes."
Brooklyn was among the many stars in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala, which celebrates the exhibit "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya joined Wintour co-chairs.
