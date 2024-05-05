Wayfair Way Day 2024: The Best Kitchen Gadget and Large Appliance Deals

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Wayfair's Way Day 2024 is the perfect opportunity to stock up on must-have kitchen gadgets and appliances. If you're not familiar with the event, it's a Black Friday-like sale featuring significant discounts on kitchen essentials, home furniture, tech gadgets, and decor—but it's in May!

If you're in the market for kitchen gadgets such as an air fryer, an espresso machine, a coffee maker, a stand mixer, or even a large appliance like a French door refrigerator, Way Day offers the best deals during this savings event.

Our team of shopping experts has highlighted our favorite Way Day 2024 deals below. Keep reading to learn more about Way Day and discover the best prices of the season on kitchen appliances, gadgets, and more.

When is Way Day 2024?

The massive Wayfair spring savings event runs from May 4 through May 6, so you're running out of time to save on must-have kitchen gadgets.

Keep reading to shop on-sale immersion blenders, air fryers, knife sharpeners, and a must-see deal on a stand mixer. Wayfair is also offering significant discounts on large appliances, including refrigerators, washers, and dryers, that you won't be able to get during the rest of the year.

Deals began at midnight Eastern Time on May 4 and continue through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6.

Don't miss out on the best Wayfair Way Day deals in 2024. Check out our top picks below!