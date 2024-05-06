Ariana Grande Returns to 2024 Met Gala for First Time in 6 Years

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Look Wickedly Wonderful Together

Save your tears: Ariana Grande has officially returned to the Met Gala red carpet.

Six years after she last attended the annual event—marking her first and only time celebrating the first Monday in May—the "7 Rings" singer stepped out in effervescent fashion for the 2024 Met Gala in New York City.

Nailing this year's "Garden of Time" dress code, the 30-year-old stunned in an ethereal white gown by Loewe featuring a mother of pearl bodice—a nod to Ariana's birthstone—and long chiffon skirt. But that's not all as she also rounded out her ensemble with eye gems shaped like birds.

Though her boyfriend Ethan Slater was not in attendance, Ariana was nonetheless in good company as she walked the red carpet next to her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo. (For a look at all the celebs on the red carpet, click here.)

Interestingly, Ariana's head-turning look is quite similar to the strapless ethereal gown she wore for the occasion in 2018, centered around the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."