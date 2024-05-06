Ariana Grande Returns to 2024 Met Gala for First Time in 6 Years

Ariana Grande made a wickedly good entrance on the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala. Find out all the details on the singer's look for her stunning return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Save your tears: Ariana Grande has officially returned to the Met Gala red carpet.

Six years after she last attended the annual event—marking her first and only time celebrating the first Monday in May—the "7 Rings" singer stepped out in effervescent fashion for the 2024 Met Gala in New York City.

Nailing this year's "Garden of Time" dress code, the 30-year-old stunned in an ethereal white gown by Loewe featuring a mother of pearl bodice—a nod to Ariana's birthstone—and long chiffon skirt. But that's not all as she also rounded out her ensemble with eye gems shaped like birds.

Though her boyfriend Ethan Slater was not in attendance, Ariana was nonetheless in good company as she walked the red carpet next to her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo. (For a look at all the celebs on the red carpet, click here.)

Interestingly, Ariana's head-turning look is quite similar to the strapless ethereal gown she wore for the occasion in 2018, centered around the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

ICYMI, the Grammy winner had fans stuck on her during that red carpet moment, by completing her look—inspired by Michelangelo's artwork, The Last Judgement—with a signature accessory: A massive bow accentuating her classic ponytail.

And they weren't only ones gushing over her first-ever appearance at the gala, with the singer telling E! News at the time, "I'm wearing Vera Wang. I'm very happy to be her date tonight."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And though we're not ready to say thank you, next to her latest look, keep reading to see every star on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosalía

In custom Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Charli XCX

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Morrone

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Donatella Versace

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Goldblum

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Damson Idris

John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

John Shearer/WireImage

Gracie Abrams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

John Shearer/WireImage

Karol G

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Cynthia Erivo

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lil Nas X

In custom LUAR.

