We Can't Get Enough of Jennifer Lopez's Diamond Naked Dress at the 2024 Met Gala

2024 Met Gala: Co-Chair Jennifer Lopez Glitters in a Silver See-Through Gown!

Leave it up to Jennifer Lopez to get right for the 2024 Met Gala.



After all, as one of the co-chairs of this year's soiree, alongside Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth, the "I'm Real" singer made sure to bring her A-game, turning heads with glitzy see-through gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

And she made sure to have a fresh take on the "Garden of Time" dress code, accentuating her strapless look with intricate floral embroidery decked out in all-over diamonds. She styled her diamond naked dress with a massive necklace, sky-high platform heels, a sleek updo with tousled side tendrils and her signature lit-from-within glam.

As for her husband Ben Affleck, well, he let the multihyphenate have her moment as he was a no-show. (For more stars that stunned on the red carpet, head on over here.)

The Marry Me star has become a staple at the annual event over the years, as her latest appearance serves as the 14th time she's graced those infamous steps.

In fact, in true J. Lo fashion, her stunning look also falls in line with the equally sexy attire she sported for last year's gala: A skin-baring black velvet Ralph Lauren halter dress.