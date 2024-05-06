We Can't Get Enough of Jennifer Lopez's Diamond Naked Dress at the 2024 Met Gala

For the 2024 Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez—who serves as one of the co-chairs of this year’s event—stunned with a diamond naked dress, fit for the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Leave it up to Jennifer Lopez to get right for the 2024 Met Gala.
 
After all, as one of the co-chairs of this year's soiree, alongside Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth, the "I'm Real" singer made sure to bring her A-game, turning heads with glitzy see-through gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

And she made sure to have a fresh take on the "Garden of Time" dress code, accentuating her strapless look with intricate floral embroidery decked out in all-over diamonds. She styled her diamond naked dress with a massive necklace, sky-high platform heels, a sleek updo with tousled side tendrils and her signature lit-from-within glam.

As for her husband Ben Affleck, well, he let the multihyphenate have her moment as he was a no-show. (For more stars that stunned on the red carpet, head on over here.)

The Marry Me star has become a staple at the annual event over the years, as her latest appearance serves as the 14th time she's graced those infamous steps.

In fact, in true J. Lo fashion, her stunning look also falls in line with the equally sexy attire she sported for last year's gala: A skin-baring black velvet Ralph Lauren halter dress.

photos
Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

Ahead of fashion's biggest night this year, the Grammy nominee shared her excitement over Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour choosing her as one of the evening's co-hosts. And that excitement extended to her mulling over her wardrobe, detailing the effort she's put into her look.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

"I have a few different sketches, I'm still deciding," she shared in an April Instagram video. "I'm also one of those people who chooses at the last minute. Like, I like choices, and then I go, ‘Okay, this is how I feel today,' and then we try to kind of create some type of amazing look—because that is the night for looks!"

The night for looks, indeed. And for the proof, keep reading to see every celeb at the 2024 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling 

In Gaurav Gupta.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alex Sharp

In Balmain FW24 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Josh O'Connor 

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

In Chloe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

In Willy Chavarria.

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

Bee in Alexander McQueen SS16 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

In Tom Ford.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sabrina Harrison

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

J. Harrison Ghee

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Rebecca Hall

In Danielle Frankel.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Maleah Joi Moon

In Collina Strada SS23 RTW.

John Shearer/WireImage

Luciana Barroso Damon & Matt Damon

In Christian Dior SS22 Couture and Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Wisdom Kaye

In Robert Wun.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

In Chloe.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
