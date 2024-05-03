Dance Mom's Chloé Lukasiak Clarifies Comments About Envying JoJo Siwa

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Chloe Lukasiak Share How 'Dance Moms' Trauma Bonded the Cast

Chloé Lukasiak doesn't want any negative karma coming her way.

While the Dance Moms alum has hinted that she's envious of costar JoJo Siwa's post-Dance Moms career, Chloé is now clarifying that she simply feels the "Karma" singer is lucky she got to watch the show before joining the cast.

"For the original cast and I, it was supposed to be a six-week documentary," she exclusively told E! News at Variety's 2024 Power of Women event May 2. "So we were just living our lives and then we were thrust into this situation, and it just got out of control almost."

Chloé added, "It became this whole entity without us even realizing it."

Considering she danced with the Abby Lee Dance Company since age 2, Chloé explained that someone like JoJo—who didn't join the cast until season four of the reality show—had a very difference point of view.

"Other people watched the show," the 22-year-old continued, "kind of knew what to expect and then came on."