Dance Mom's Chloé Lukasiak Clarifies Comments About Envying JoJo Siwa

Chloé Lukasiak doesn't want any negative karma coming her way.
While the Dance Moms alum has hinted that she's envious of costar JoJo Siwa's post-Dance Moms career, Chloé is now clarifying that she simply feels the "Karma" singer is lucky she got to watch the show before joining the cast.
"For the original cast and I, it was supposed to be a six-week documentary," she exclusively told E! News at Variety's 2024 Power of Women event May 2. "So we were just living our lives and then we were thrust into this situation, and it just got out of control almost."
Chloé added, "It became this whole entity without us even realizing it."
Considering she danced with the Abby Lee Dance Company since age 2, Chloé explained that someone like JoJo—who didn't join the cast until season four of the reality show—had a very difference point of view.
"Other people watched the show," the 22-year-old continued, "kind of knew what to expect and then came on."
"I'm not envious, that was her experience," Chloé added. "I'm happy for my experience 'cause it shaped both of us, who we are, in respective ways."
And these days, Chloé wants to focus on supporting others—especially women—instead of pitting them against each other as they were on Dance Moms.
"We're taught to envy other women and to be threatened by other women," she told E!, "and that was the environment that I was in growing up."
"But as I've gotten older I've formed my own opinions and I actually am totally inspired by other people who are doing what their doing," she said. "It's all about supporting each other, because when you have your big moment, you wanna feel supported, so you have to provide support to other people because they deserve it."
For now, Chloé is keeping busy with her own national dance competition.
—Reporting by Ashley Bellman