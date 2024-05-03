Kristen Stewart Will Star in New Vampire Movie Flesh of the Gods 12 Years After Twilight

Twilight alum Kristen Stewart isn't heading back to Forks, but she is venturing back into the world of the undead, joining the vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods with Oscar Isaac.

Kristen Stewart is ready to sink her teeth into the next Edward Cullen.

The Twilight alum is making a new vampire movie, 12 years after she ended her run as Bella Swan in Stephenie Meyer's finale The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn–Part 2.

Kristen will co-star in the vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods alongside Oscar Isaac, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 1980s-set movie follows married couple Raoul (Oscar) and Alex (Kristen) as they meet a strange woman on nights out in Los Angeles and descend into a surreal new world.

"Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare," director Panos Cosmatos said in a statement to the outlet. "Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell."

In addition to the director—who also made the 2018 horror movie MandyFlesh of the Gods will be led by The Menu producer Betsy Koch and producer Adam McKay (who is behind such Oscar films as The Big Short, Don't Look Up and Vice).

The blood-curdling script was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, who knows his way around the horror genre as he previously penned The Killer, Se7en and Sleepy Hollow.

As for Kristen, she's long defended the Twilight series for what it was—even if it wasn't "entirely cohesive."

Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage

"It was a long process, so it's hard to generalize about it as a whole," she told Interview in 2015. "We ebbed and flowed. I will definitely acknowledge that. But the intention is so f--king pure in a weird way."

And for those who aren't the biggest fans?

"Anybody who wants to talk s--t about Twilight, I completely get it, but there's something there that I'm endlessly, and to this day, f--king proud of," Kristen added. "My memory of it felt—still feels—really good."

Before she comes back alive in Flesh of the Gods, read on to see Kristen's best looks over the years.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Dominatrix Style

The actress stepped out in daring style while promoting her new film Love Lies Bleeding in NYC March 13.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Business Casual

For the 2022 Oscars, Kristen skipped the dress for a sleek co-ord set.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Radiant in Red 

For the 2019 Venice Film Festival, K. Stew wowed in a reddish-pink gown.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Preppy With a Twist

The Love Lies Bleeding star gave her tweed dress an edgy vibe with her biker boots and textured hairdo.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Logomania

The actress made a statement with her Chanel-logo two-piece at the Sundance Film Festival 2024.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Modern Glamour

The Spencer star was dressed like Hollywood royalty at the U.K. premiere of the Princess Diana biopic. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bronze & Electric

Kristen stuns at Paris Fashion Week for the Chanel Haute Couture Show in 2019, wearing a two-toned tweed blazer paired with a bronze-ombré glow from her cuffed, straight cut trousers.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sexy and Sparkley

Karl Lagerfeld's muse wore a Chanel gown to the premiere of Personal Shopper. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
New Do, New Me

Kristen premiered her shaved head at a screening of Personal Shopper sporting a A.L.C. top and Sally LaPointe pants.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Cold Sholder

The actress wore an all black Roberto Cavalli dress with a cut-out shoulder detail to the 2016 Elle Women in Hollywood Event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Brilliant Blazer

The Oscar-nominated star steps out for the New York Film Festival party for Certain Women, presented by RUFFINO, in an Sandro blazer.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Sparkling in Venice

Kristen stunned in a glittering Chanel fall 2015 Couture dress at the 2015 Venice Film Festivbal.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Flower Power

The Happiest Season star rocked a black, floral-printed Zuhair Murad Resort 2016 romper at the L.A. premiere of American Ultra.

Araya Diaz/WireImage
Show Tealer

Kristen sported a teal Self Portrait top and some point kicks at the 2015 Clouds of Sils Maria screening.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Cool & Collected

K. Stew arrived to the Chanel Couture show wearing a cool white mini dress with her wavy short locks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Black Out

The Twilight alum suited up in an all-black ensemble at Stella McCartney's 2015 fashion show.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Channeling Chanel

Kristen upped the edge-meets-elegance factor at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards red carpet, wearing a retro Chanel design with a beaded net bodice.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI
Dark Magic

Again in Chanel, she embraced the sheer-overlay trend with a monochromatic, floral-print frock by the A-list designer.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Crisscross

K.Stew worked a crisscross patterned J. Mendel design at the Camp X-Ray NYC premiere in 2014.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Yes She Cannes

The actress sported a Chanel Couture jumpsuit at the Cannes premiere of Clouds of Slis Maria in 2014.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Edgy Chic

And she's back to Chanel Couture! Kristen stunned in edgy feathered and beaded dress by the label at the 2014 Met Gala.  

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Shorts Couture

K.Stew is a major Chanel fan, and showed her loyalty at the label's  2013 Paris Fashion Week show, wearing a white Chanel jacket, black shorts and leather gloves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for KCA
Keep it Short

K.Stew rocked the purple carpet at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in a blue shorts ensemble by Osman Yousefzada.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Bold Beauty

In 2012, Kristen hit the red carpet for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in a bold black and white number by Julien Macdonald.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Molto Bella

The Twilight star looks angelic in a feminine yet sexy Reem Acra Couture gown featuring layers of tulle and delicate embroidery. Fred Leighton diamond jewelry completed her alluring look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Barely There

Whoa! The On The Road star rocks barely there Erdem dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Blue Lace

Though lace isn't her usual thing, the 2012 Kids' Choice Awards winner works it in a long-sleeved, leg-baring Stella McCartney dress and electric blue Barbara Bui pumps to match. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Wild Side

Back at Paris Fashion Week in 2012, K.Stew works a Louis Vuitton leopard-print mini.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Little Black Gown

K.Stew is glam and confident in a Roberto Cavalli sparkly black gown with a leather belt, black peep-toe heels and a fabulous ponytail at the Breaking Dawn: Part 1 London premiere.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Gettin' Leggy

The actress works her glamorous side at the Breaking Dawn premiere in a dark indigo J. Mendel column gown with a sequin pattern and high slit.

