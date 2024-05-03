Kristen Stewart Will Star in New Vampire Movie Flesh of the Gods 12 Years After Twilight

Watch : See Kristen Stewart’s Riskiest Red Carpet Look Yet in NSFW Bodysuit!

Kristen Stewart is ready to sink her teeth into the next Edward Cullen.

The Twilight alum is making a new vampire movie, 12 years after she ended her run as Bella Swan in Stephenie Meyer's finale The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn–Part 2.

Kristen will co-star in the vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods alongside Oscar Isaac, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 1980s-set movie follows married couple Raoul (Oscar) and Alex (Kristen) as they meet a strange woman on nights out in Los Angeles and descend into a surreal new world.

"Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare," director Panos Cosmatos said in a statement to the outlet. "Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell."

In addition to the director—who also made the 2018 horror movie Mandy—Flesh of the Gods will be led by The Menu producer Betsy Koch and producer Adam McKay (who is behind such Oscar films as The Big Short, Don't Look Up and Vice).