Kristen Stewart Will Star in New Vampire Movie Flesh of the Gods 12 Years After Twilight

Kristen Stewart is ready to sink her teeth into the next Edward Cullen.
The Twilight alum is making a new vampire movie, 12 years after she ended her run as Bella Swan in Stephenie Meyer's finale The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn–Part 2.
Kristen will co-star in the vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods alongside Oscar Isaac, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The 1980s-set movie follows married couple Raoul (Oscar) and Alex (Kristen) as they meet a strange woman on nights out in Los Angeles and descend into a surreal new world.
"Like Los Angeles itself, Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare," director Panos Cosmatos said in a statement to the outlet. "Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell."
In addition to the director—who also made the 2018 horror movie Mandy—Flesh of the Gods will be led by The Menu producer Betsy Koch and producer Adam McKay (who is behind such Oscar films as The Big Short, Don't Look Up and Vice).
The blood-curdling script was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, who knows his way around the horror genre as he previously penned The Killer, Se7en and Sleepy Hollow.
As for Kristen, she's long defended the Twilight series for what it was—even if it wasn't "entirely cohesive."
"It was a long process, so it's hard to generalize about it as a whole," she told Interview in 2015. "We ebbed and flowed. I will definitely acknowledge that. But the intention is so f--king pure in a weird way."
And for those who aren't the biggest fans?
"Anybody who wants to talk s--t about Twilight, I completely get it, but there's something there that I'm endlessly, and to this day, f--king proud of," Kristen added. "My memory of it felt—still feels—really good."
Before she comes back alive in Flesh of the Gods, read on to see Kristen's best looks over the years.